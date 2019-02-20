Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water Unveils Six Refreshing Sparkling Flavors

New fruit-forward varieties are made with 100% natural spring water from Maine and reflect on-trend flavor preferences



POLAND SPRING, Maine, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling water enthusiasts can now enjoy flavorful new fizzy experiences made from 100% natural Maine spring water, thanks to the expansion of the line of Poland Spring flavored sparkling waters. The brand has officially introduced its expanded line-up, which includes six new flavors that meet consumers' demand for exciting bubbly options and alternatives to sugary beverages.

The innovative new Poland Spring Sparkling varieties feature unique flavor profiles that tap into trending tastes. New flavors include: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lemon Ginger, White Peach Ginger, Blood Orange Hibiscus, Orange Mango and Vanilla Flavor Twist. In fact, a growing appeal for floral flavors among consumers landed hibiscus as 2019's "flavor of the year," while lemon and grapefruit are among the top three sought-after sparkling flavors.1,2

Poland Spring Sparkling is made from 100% natural spring water from Maine, real fruit flavors and refreshing bubbles, reflecting the brand's commitment to using simple ingredients. Because it's what's on the inside that counts and not the hype around it, the real Maine spring water inside Poland Spring Sparkling distinguishes it from other bubbly brands and underscores the brand's deep connection to the local source.

"After the incredibly positive response to the 2018 relaunch of Poland Spring Sparkling, we are excited to maintain momentum with new flavor options," said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America. "As we continue to expand our portfolio of unique and healthy sparkling offerings, our core focus remains unchanged and unmatched; simple ingredients starting with the 100% natural spring water Poland Spring has been known for since 1845."

The six newest flavors add to the existing line of refreshing Poland Spring sparkling flavors, which also includes: Lively Lemon, Lemon Lime, Zesty Lime, Orange, Triple Berry, Summer Strawberry, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Pomegranate Lemonade, and Simply Bubbles. All Poland Spring Sparkling offerings are sugar-free, calorie-free and contain no sweeteners or colors.

To support the launch of its new expanded flavor line, Poland Spring Sparkling is rolling out an online campaign in the upcoming weeks that will run in digital and on social channels. Creative assets will lean into nature and highlight the brand's key differentiators – the 100% natural spring water, natural flavors, refreshing bubbles, and great taste. You can view the :15 spot here.

New Poland Spring Sparkling will be available later this month in a mix of three bottle sizes – 20 ounce, 1 liter, and .5 liter (8 packs) – as well as 12-ounce cans (8 packs). The waters can be found in-store at supermarkets, club, convenience and chain drug stores in the Northeast region. The products are also available for purchase and delivery through ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® as well as on Amazon, FreshDirect and Walmart.com. For more information about Poland Spring Sparkling, visit https://www.polandspring.com/sparkling-water.

Consumers outside of the Northeast can enjoy all these great sparkling flavors under other Nestlé Waters North America brands – each featuring 100% natural spring water: Deer Park®, Zephyrhills®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain® and Arrowhead®.

About Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been served throughout the northeast for more than 170 years. With deep roots in the community, Poland Spring Brand is committed to helping make its home state of Maine a great place to live and work. Offering a refreshing taste inspired by nature, Sparkling Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water is made with real spring water, real fruit flavors, and the addition of refreshing bubbles. Poland Spring Sparkling is free of calories, sugars, sweeteners and colors. To learn more visit: https://www.polandspring.com/sparkling-water.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

