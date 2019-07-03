Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water Announces Return Of Popular Hydration Station

Just in time for summer, Hydration Station returns to help Mainers stay hydrated



POLAND, Maine, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Summer 2019 kicks off, Poland Spring® 100% Natural Spring Water is pleased to announce the return of its popular Hydration Station to help Mainers stay healthy and hydrated at outdoor events through the hot days ahead. For the second year in a row, the Hydration Station will travel around the state at a variety of community events throughout the summer. Similar to Nestlé Waters' Ready Refresh delivery service, the Hydration Station utilizes 5-gallon refillable containers where people can easily fill up their reusable bottles with complimentary Poland Spring water.

"We're very excited to bring back the Hydration Station for the second year," said Poland Spring Community Relations Manager Heather Printup. "We had a lot of great, positive feedback on the Hydration Station, and have received requests from organizers we worked with last year along with new requests for it this year."

"As a proud neighbor committed to the communities in which we live and work, the Hydration Station is one way we help make it easier for attendees of the state's popular festivals and events to stay hydrated, particularly during the warm, summer months."

For nearly 175 years, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been part of the fabric of Maine, not only as one of the state's most iconic brands, but also as an advocate for healthy hydration.

Learn more about the Poland Spring Hydration Station and where it will make appearances this summer here.

About Poland Spring

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of Nestlé Waters North America Inc., operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford, Maine. Poland Spring also:

Employs nearly 900 full-time and seasonal workers across the state, contributing nearly $49 million to the economy in annual payroll;

to the economy in annual payroll; Spends over $135 million directly with other Maine companies each year; and

directly with other companies each year; and Invested over $7 million in community giving since 2000 to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes.

in community giving since 2000 to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes. Committed to use 100% recycled plastic for all of the brand's immediate consumption still water packaging by 2022.

