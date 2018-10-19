Plant-based Beverages Market Worth $19.67 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets(TM)

CHICAGO, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Plant-based Beverages Market by Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, and Rice), Type (Milk and Other Drinks), Function (Cardiovascular health, Cancer prevention, Lactose intolerance, and Bone health) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the plant-based beverages market is estimated at USD 11.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of the plant-based beverages market is attributed to the rise in the number of companies penetrating this nascent market by adding plant-based beverage products based on almond milk, soy milk, and rice milk to their portfolio. In 2017, a major food manufacturing company, Danone (US), acquired The WhiteWave Foods Company (US) to expand its presence in the plant-based beverages space. Apart from this, the rise in the trend of vegan diets, especially in countries such as the UK and the US, amidst the ethical concerns surrounding animal welfare, fats present in animal-based diets, and the usage of antibiotics, has boosted the consumption of plant-based beverages in these countries.

The almond segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages market through the forecast period.

Based on source, the almond segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, through 2023. The increased demand for dairy-free alternatives; rise in the number of lactose intolerant individuals in major revenue-generating regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa; increase in the cases of lifestyle-related diseases such as heart diseases and cancer in the US; and rise in obesity cases in developing countries such as Argentina have boosted the almond milk sales, both in terms of value and volume. The almond milk segment has gained popularity in coffee shops and restaurants across US.

The plant-based milk segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages segment.

Based on type, the plant-based milk segment accounted for the larger share in the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, in 2017. Manufacturers have been coming up with non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk in a variety of flavors, which has gained consumer interest. They are also introducing with new sources such as oat milk, cashew milk, rice milk, hemp milk, and pea milk. These alternative dairy sources are occupying spaces in supermarket shelves. The vegan trend is also gaining popularity, with millennials preferring it to traditional dairy beverages. Growing health concerns about the consumption of animal-based diets have led to consumers shifting toward plant-based diets.

Asia Pacific dominated the global plant-based beverages market.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, in 2017. The region consists of key revenue pockets in countries such as China & Thailand, which are some of the key consumers of plant-based diet products. China is one of the largest consumers of soy milk, which is considered the most suitable alternative to dairy milk. Furthermore, the country's leading dairy products manufacturer, Want Want China Holdings Limited, is expanding its base in the plant-based beverages space. Apart from this, Thailand is expected to be a key revenue pocket in coming years, with plant-based diets being one of the key trends in the country in 2018 as per the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as The WhiteWave Foods Company (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), Pacific Foods (US), Hain Celestial (US), SunOpta (Canada), Want Want China Holdings Limited (China), Kikkoman(Japan), Califia Farms (US), The Coca-Cola Company (US), Ripple Foods (US), WildWood Organic (US), and Pureharvest (Australia).

