Planning Your Holiday Party? Heineken® Partnership with Evite & Uber Asks Consumers to Make a Choice when RSVPing: 'Drink OR Drive?'

New utility with Evite and Uber nudges consumers toward responsible decision-making during the celebration season

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Heineken® today announced its 'Drink OR Drive' campaign to change consumer behavior and promote responsible decision-making over the holidays. From November 3, 2017, to January 3, 2018, Heineken® is using the Evite® digital invitation platform to encourage consumers aged 21+ to decide early on - at the point of RSVP - whether they will be drinking or driving at holiday events and celebrations. As part of the campaign, Evite users in 11 cities will also receive discounted Uber rides from Heineken®.

As part of its commitment to advocate responsible consumption, Heineken® is examining the expression "don't drink and drive." The 'and' connector innately implies that the two activities go together. By replacing the word 'and' with 'or,' Heineken® is asking consumers to make a choice: Drink OR Drive.

Every day, social pressures and behavioral norms interfere with responsible decision-making. According to a global study by Heineken®, 77 percent of respondents think there are circumstances where it is acceptable to drink and drive, while 49 percent get 'caught up having fun' and find it hard to plan ahead. Through this new partnership with Evite and Uber, Heineken® is encouraging everyone to plan ahead so that they can enjoy the holiday season more safely and responsibly.

"The 'Drink OR Drive' campaign aims to influence more responsible decision-making. This isn't about discouraging drinking – it's about rewarding people who are making responsible decisions early on about whether they will be drinking or driving during festivities," said Stephanie Johnston, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at HEINEKEN USA. "That's why Heineken® is offering Uber discount codes as a reward to consumers who make either choice. As long as you pick either drinking or driving - never both - you deserve to be rewarded."

"We are thrilled to partner with Heineken®, a company that shares our commitment to bringing people together," added Victor Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Evite. "We fully support their ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of drunk driving by helping to change attitudes and behaviors. Our partnership over the holidays will help give our hosts and guests peace of mind, while reinforcing the importance of this issue."

Responsible consumption is key to the sustainable growth of Heineken's® business and is part of the company's Brewing a Better World platform, which is woven into ethos of the company. Since 2004, the 'Enjoy Heineken Responsibly' campaign has made responsible consumption and moderation aspirational to consumers globally. 'Drink OR Drive' is just one of many U.S. activations, which includes the Health Alliance on Alcohol, a national public initiative to prevent underage drinking.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together. With free, easy-to-use invitation designs, inspirational video content, and a private sharing feed for photos and conversations, Evite makes coming together face-to-face effortless and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users. The company currently sends 20,000 invitations every hour and handles hundreds of millions of RSVPs every year. One in four people in the United States receives at least one Evite invitation each year, and the company has sent over 2 billion event invitations in its history. Launched in 1998, Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation, attributed to the Liberty Ventures Group (NASDAQ: LVNTA, LVNTB).

