Planet Smoothie Brings the Energy This Holiday Season

Planet Smoothie will be highlighting four energy smoothies until December 30th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energize anytime with Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) this holiday season! Starting October 15 until December 30, Planet Smoothie will feature four smoothies that give you that much needed energy boost, no matter the time of day.

Get your early morning energy fix with two A.M. boost smoothies. Java The Nut is blended with coffee, cocoa, peanut butter, bananas, frozen yogurt and nonfat milk, while Matcha Libre is made with matcha green tea, passion fruit and frozen yogurt.

Customers can also get their afternoon pick-me-up with two P.M boost smoothies. Chocolate Elvis features cocoa, peanut butter, banana, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, and an energy Blast that contains a blend of nutrients designed to work with your body to produce and sustain natural energy and improve mental clarity. The Road Runner smoothie has blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, orange juice, and an energy Blast blended together.

"The holidays are a magical time of year but there's no doubt that it can also be draining," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "With our energy smoothies, you'll get that extra boost from ingredients like matcha green tea, coffee, and our energy Blast, to make it to the New Year!"

Promotional Smoothies:

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 130 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

