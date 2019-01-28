PJ's Coffee of New Orleans Opens 100th Location, Further Expands Footprint Nationwide

Coffeehouse Trailblazer Begins 2019 with Plans to Open 30 Locations by Year-End

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that demonstrates better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter, is preparing to grind out a substantial 2019. Following 2018's milestone growth, with PJ's Coffee surpassing 100 storefronts, the brand looks to continue suit opening another 30 locations by the end of this year. Additionally, it will continue its initiative to further expand its locations nationwide through franchise development.

Rounding out an exciting year, PJ's Coffee awarded 22 franchises representing 37 licenses. 2018 also resulted in 17 new store openings, one of which launched PJ's Coffee's presence in Maryland and, moreover, the northeast. Continuing its track for expansion, the coffee hot spot looks to broaden its scope domestically with continued expansion in Maryland while also bolstering its stance in the southeast with sights set on development in Texas and Florida. Internationally, PJ's continued to expand its footprint in both the Vietnam and Kuwait markets.

"2018 was a momentous year for PJ's Coffee as it marked our 40th anniversary and the opening of the 100th location," said David Mesa, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of PJ's Coffee. "With the coffee industry continually growing and changing, PJ's Coffee is committed to offering its guests the highest quality coffee and customer service and this begins with our strategic partnerships with coffee farmers across the globe. We are committed to bettering our communities and creating great opportunities for our existing, and future, farmers and franchisees alike. We look forward to continued advancement in 2019 as we build our notoriety and solidify our great name across the globe and further throughout America."

Named one of Franchise Business Review's Top 200 franchises of 2019, PJ's coffee continues to create excitement and drive business with its proven system that leads to year-over-year sales growth. In 2018 alone, franchisee sales grew by 66 percent, a number that is projected to continue to rise.

To become a part of the ever-growing $100 Billion a year global industry, a prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $166,400 - $350,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $350,000 - $450,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities, and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit http://www.pjsfranchise.com. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at (855) 910-9504 during business hours.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. As the company approaches its 40th year as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 90 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

