PJ's Coffee Franchising Opportunities are Brewing in Mississippi

Growing Retail Coffeehouse Sets Sights on Mississippi, Goal of 30 Locations in the State by End of 2020

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that demonstrates a welcoming "southern hospitality" style coffee-house experience, the freshest products, and better beans with superior roasting techniques, is looking to bring up to 30 locations into Mississippi over the next two to three years. Targeting the local cities of Jackson, Oxford and Columbus, PJ's Coffee aims to bring the quality flavor and feel of New Orleans coffee to these markets and the surrounding areas with various franchising opportunities available.

Already kick starting the development process is Brooke Stampley, who has recently been awarded with three single-unit franchise licenses to open throughout Hattiesburg, Miss., adding to the existing five locations in the state. Having worked with the PJ's Coffee brand for the last nine years, Stampley began her journey as a barista in high school and worked her way up the ladder to store manager and then an Operations Consultant for the corporate team. She is now taking her passion to the next level by opening her PJ's Coffee locations in Hattiesburg.

"Having the privilege to introduce PJ's Coffee to the local communities of Hattiesburg through a unique coffee experience is a dream come true," said Stampley. "Since I began my journey as a barista in high school, I have seen the brand grow rapidly and know it's built with a versatile business model that is sure to succeed and flourish in the Magnolia state."

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic - a process pioneered by PJ's Coffee founder, Phyllis Jordan.

"With Mississippi neighboring our home state of Louisiana, it is a natural progression for the brand to continue growth throughout the region," said Ballard Brands President, Peter Boylan. "We know locals will appreciate the familiar New Orleans inspired flavors and vibrant atmosphere we offer, as the brand is already known and loved in this region. This creates an excellent opportunity for coffee enthusiasts to get in on the action and provide further access of our one-of-a-kind roasts to Mississippi residents."

To become a part of the ever-growing $100 Billion a year global industry, a perspective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $166,400 - $350,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $350,000 - $440,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. As the company approaches its 40th year as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 90 locations open and operating nationally and internationally, and is projected to reach its benchmark of having 100 locations open by the end of 2017.

