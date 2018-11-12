PJ's Coffee Announces Second Annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway

New Orleans-Based Coffeehouse Chain to Award Franchise License to Deserving Veteran

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that demonstrates better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter, has announced its second annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway which will award one deserving veteran a PJ's Coffee franchise license.

The popular coffeeshop is looking for military veterans to join the ever-growing $100 billion a year global coffee industry. PJ's Coffee seeks hardworking, passionate applicants who align with its core values of delivering best-in-class coffee with the highest regards to service and hospitality.

If interested, veterans should visit https://www.pjsfranchise.com/vets/ to enter their contact information and receive a franchise brochure. Once received, they will need to submit a one-minute video explaining how military service has prepared them to be a PJ's Coffee owner. The application is now open and will run through December 31. The winner will be announced in January 2019.

"PJ's Coffee is grateful for every veteran's service to this country and is honored to provide a sustainable career for those returning home from duty," said David Mesa, Chief Development Officer of PJ's Coffee. "After awarding our first franchise license to Marine Corps veteran, Jeff Hateley, last year it became clear this was an initiative PJ's Coffee had to continue. Jeff has blossomed as a formidable entrepreneur and we hope this annual giveaway will empower other veterans to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit."

Hateley was chosen for his diverse military and professional background and infectious can-do attitude, Hateley served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2006 and specialized in Tactical Data Networks. During his service, he was deployed in Iraq and Japan and took on the role of a Primary Marksmanship Instructor. After serving, Hateley went on to receive his Bachelor's from California State University Fullerton. After winning the license giveaway he opened his PJ's Coffee location in Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier this year.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunity PJ's Coffee has afforded me," said Hateley. "I dreamt of owning my own business and with their backing my dream has become a reality. Via my franchise, I have been able to advance my career, engage the community and provide a superior coffee-house experience."

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. The brand's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic - a process pioneered by PJ's Coffee founder, Phyllis Jordan.

A prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $178,900 - $373,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $190,900 - $566,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

The PJ's Coffee brand is passionate about giving back to the veteran community in any way it can. The company is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities, and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit http://www.pjsfranchise.com. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at (855) 910-9504 during business hours.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. As the company approaches its 40th year as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 90 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

