Pints for Paws, Berkeley Humane's 6th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Invites You to Drink Beer and Save Animals!

Fieldwork Brewing and Bay Area Beverage Company Lead Over 50 Craft Breweries, Wineries and Cideries to Support Animal Welfare at Award-Winning East Bay Beer Festival Which Sold Out the Past Three Years



BERKELEY, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Humane today announced its sixth annual craft beer festival that raises badly needed funds to save the lives of cats and dogs. Recently voted Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay, Pints for Paws will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2-5pm at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley. This annual event is organized by volunteers, so all funds raised go directly to the medical and behavioral needs of Berkeley Humane's dogs and cats. To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws .

"There's nothing more powerful than our community coming together to support a good cause," said Barry Braden, event chair and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. "And when the cause is the impressive work being done by Berkeley Humane it makes this beer event all that much more special. Fieldwork is proud to be a presenting sponsor again this year."

At this dog-friendly event, tickets include unlimited tastings of unique craft breweries, cider makers, and artisan winemakers all while enjoying live music and a friendly neighborhood vibe. The event will also feature a silent auction with autographed memorabilia from popular Bay Area sports teams, including a team signed basketball from the Warriors. New this year, Off the Grid is providing an international food truck experience including cuisine from South Africa and the Caribbean, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

"Pints for Paws brings together the business community and local residents who love animals," says Jesse Arreguín, mayor of Berkeley. "This volunteer-led event is a true community celebration that highlights Berkeley Humane's dedication to caring for dogs and cats that just need a second chance."

Berkeley Humane transports over 1,200 animals annually from municipal shelters all around the Bay Area and Central Valley who first need medical or behavior care in order to be adopted. The funds raised from this festival support Berkeley Humane's commitment to provide complete care for shelter animals––from rescue to rehabilitation to placement––to dramatically increase their chances of finding new loving homes.

"Pints for Paws attracts people from all over the Bay Area who come together to make miracles happen," said Jeffrey Zerwekh, executive director of Berkeley Humane. "The people who attend this event provide us the financial resources so that we can save the lives of animals that are injured, abused, or sick and eventually place them with new loving families. It just does not get any better than that."

Unlike beer festivals that donate only a portion of proceeds to charities, 100% of the funds raised by Pints for Paws support Berkeley Humane's programs and community services. Funds raised will be dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in the Bay Area and Central Valley by allowing the organization to provide medical care, training, nutritious meals, enrichment activities, and lots of love to animals in need.

To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws in Berkeley, CA on June 1, please visit: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws

About Berkeley Humane

The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated, talented team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipals shelters who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.

