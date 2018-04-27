Pinkberry Launches A Perfect Matcha

Green Tea Lemonade Frozen Yogurt and Layered Lemonades Available for a Limited Time Only

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® announces the launch of a new flavor to kick off summer - Green Tea Lemonade frozen yogurt. The tart flavor is also featured as a combination called A Perfect Matcha that is paired with premium toppings, available now through June 21, 2018.

A Perfect Matcha features the new Green Tea Lemonade frozen yogurt topped with pineapple, mango and sprinkled with matcha powder. In addition, Pinkberry is also offering a fun and refreshing new beverage line – Layered Lemonades, available in either Strawberry or Green Tea flavors.

"The vibrant new Green Tea Lemonade is a summertime sensation with its delicious taste and refreshing flavor that goes so well with fresh pineapple and mango, we're calling it A Perfect Matcha!" said Melissa Hubbell, director of marketing for Pinkberry. "And as the weather heats up, Pinkberry's got you covered. Our Layered Lemonades are a great way to cool off and quench your thirst this summer."

Green Tea Lemonade

Available April 27, 2018 - June 21, 2018

Layered Lemonades

Available April 27, 2018 - August 9, 2018

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry®, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands™, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

