Pilot Flying J Announces Support of American Heart Association's Life Is Why We Give(TM) Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J today announced its support with the American Heart Association (AHA) in the organization's "Life Is Why We Give™" fundraising campaign. In honor of American Heart Month, throughout the month of February, Pilot Flying J and its network of travel centers and convenience stores will join companies across the country in support of the American Heart Association's mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

"At Pilot Flying J, we value the importance of heart health and healthy lifestyles for our team members and guests," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J and AHA board member. "We are honored to take part in the American Heart Association's Life is Why We Give™ campaign and are excited to bring it to life in our stores and offices, inviting our team members and guests to join us in our effort to contribute toward a healthier tomorrow for all those impacted by heart disease and stroke."

During the month of February, Pilot Flying J's fundraising initiatives include:

AHA Red Cups: Pilot Flying J will offer special AHA Red 16-ounce hot beverage cups at all locations (excluding CA). Each special edition 16-ounce cup will be sold for an additional 10 cents and Pilot Flying J will match each 10-cent donation for a total contribution of 20 cents per cup going directly toward the campaign.

Paper Heart Icons: $1, $3 and $5 red hearts will be available at all locations for purchase. The full amount purchased will be donated directly to the AHA.

Purchase Round Up*: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar. Pilot Flying J will donate the full amount of each round-up to the AHA.

Nestlé® Pure Life® Water: On February 14, guests can buy 2 for $2.00 half liter bottles of Nestlé® Pure Life® water and Nestlé Waters® will contribute $1 of each purchase, up to $10,000, to AHA.

Donate Online: A donation link will also be included on the Pilot Flying J website at www.pilotflyingj.com throughout the month of February to provide guests an easy donation access point.

"The American Heart Association is committed to fighting heart disease and stroke and improving the quality of life for all Americans," said American Heart Association Board Chairman James Postl. "Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like these who provide donation opportunities to their customers. These corporate citizens provide a force multiplying impact to our work and help us get ever closer to a world without needless suffering or death."

Diet and exercise are important factors in preventing heart disease. In addition to supporting the American Heart Association, Pilot Flying J promotes a simple "Eat, Stretch, Move" approach to staying healthy while busy, whether on the road or elsewhere. The company's website provides a Driver's Move Guide with suggested exercises that can be done without a gym or equipment. At travel centers, guests can select healthy, high-quality PJ Fresh meals and grab-and-go food options made with fresh ingredients. For more information, visit https://pilotflyingj.com/wellness.

Pilot Flying J encourages its more than 1.2 million daily customers to join the company in the fight against heart disease throughout the month of February and donate in-store at participating locations or via the Pilot Flying J website.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions and may not be eligible for the Nestle two for one Pure Life Water promotion.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

About Life Is Why We Give™

We all deserve to live a long, healthy and happy life. However, heart disease and stroke are robbing too many of us from this innate entitlement. The American Heart Association is working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to live their best life. When people donate or purchase goods and services that benefit the AHA from our Life is Why We Give cause supporters, it puts us closer to the quality of life we all deserve. Life Is Why We Give allows consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give in honor of those reasons. Too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. It's time we fight back together and affirm that we're more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

