PicoBrew's Z Series Professional Brewing Appliances Now Available

Powerful "Brew Computer" Allows Homebrewers, Breweries and Restaurants and More to Brew Up to 10 Gallons of Craft Beer, Kombucha, Cold Brew Coffee and Spirits



SEATTLE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PicoBrew, the leader in craft beverage brewing appliances, today announced that their highly-anticipated Z Series line of brewing appliances is now available for immediate purchase at www.picobrew.com/z.

The Z Series is PicoBrew's first professional-grade, all-grain brewing appliance line targeted at restaurants, bars, brewpubs and craft breweries interested in producing small batches of custom craft beers, kombucha, cold brew coffee and spirits. It is also ideal for avid homebrewers looking for larger batch sizes and greater brewing precision.

The Z Series gives brewers the capability to produce between 2.5 to 10 gallons of craft beer at a time in as little as four hours. Similarly, the Z series can produce 4 to 16 gallons of cold brew coffee at a time in as little as 90 minutes.

Z1 produces up to 2.5 gallons of beer/4 gallons of cold brew per brew cycle (MSRP $2,749.99 )

) Z2 produces up to 5 gallons of beer/8 gallons of cold brew per brew cycle (MSRP $4,999.99 )

) Z4 produces up to 10 gallons of beer/16 gallons of cold brew per brew cycle (MSRP $9,499.99 )

The Z Series allows brewers to use their own ingredients for a fully customized experience. The appliances are also compatible with PicoBrew's 200+ PicoPaks, a collection of pre-filled recipe packs that allow users to brew beer and kombucha recipes from award-winning breweries around the world.

"At PicoBrew, we're always striving toward giving our customers the most sophisticated brewing technology possible. With our Z Series appliances, the brewing possibilities are endless – if you can dream it, you can brew it," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO, PicoBrew. "We already have hundreds of happy Z Series brewers out there who pre-ordered their appliances as soon as it was announced, and we're thrilled to say today that the Z Series is officially available for all passionate brewers ready to step up their game."

The Z Series is a state-of-the-art "brew computer," containing more than 329 unique elements engineered by the PicoBrew team, including an ESP32 processor and a patented fluid flow manifold. It is the culmination of thousands of hours in research and design hours, and the PicoBrew team was awarded six major patents for their brewing process.

For more information about the Z Series, visit www.picobrew.com/z.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

