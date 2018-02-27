PicoBrew's Z Series Brews Beyond Beer

PicoBrew Branches From Beer and Kombucha Into Cold Brew Coffee

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PicoBrew announced the newest capability of their pro-grade Z Series—the ability to cold brew coffee—cementing the line of automated, rackable appliances as the ideal solution for anyone to conveniently and cost-effectively provide a wide variety of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages for their customers.

The Z Series' fluid distribution makes cold brewing coffee, a process that ordinarily takes more than 24 hours, possible in just two hours thanks to active extraction by way of continuous water recirculation. The result is up to two gallons of cold brewed coffee or concentrate, with batch sizes and strength determined by coffee-to-water ratio. Cold brew produced by the Z Series meets the Golden Cup Standard, a set of principles developed by the Specialty Coffee Association of America to outline the ideal efficiency of extraction for a balanced cup of coffee.

"In 2013, when we launched the Zymatic, we maintained our energy by consuming kegs of very low-acid, mellow coffee that we brewed on that device. Eight years later, we've perfected all types of coffee for the Z Series, especially cold brew, which is enormously popular in our lab. The same processes we use to pull off that great extraction of flavors and aromas from hops and grain, it turns out, produce excellent extraction from coffee beans," said Jim Mitchell, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, PicoBrew. "Our Z Series machines are universal liquid processors because of their flexibility to control fluid flow over different ingredient compartments, exquisite temperature control, timing controlled by computer, and more. The Z is really a small batch beverage production facility in a single unit," he said.

The new Z Series builds on innovative Zymatic and Pico technology and extends it with a blend of data-center-industry-inspired parallelism and modularity. This improved design enables the customer to scale from 1 to 10 gallons of beer, kombucha or cold brew coffee to meet their unique brewing requirements. PicoBrew Z Series customers range from homebrewers to professional breweries, to restaurants seeking to create small batches for commercial sale, to small businesses looking to fill their kegerators.

"We have a Pico for the office and a Zymatic at home. The millennials in our company love it when I refill the kegerator. The new Z Series looks like an even better solution: now I can brew Paks or use loose grains and hops on the same machine!" said Will Poole, Managing Partner, Capria Ventures.

The Z Series brewing appliances are now available for pre-order at www.picobrew.com/z and will begin shipping in July 2018. Limited-time, special pricing features launch day discounts and a referral program designed to further PicoBrew's mission to fill the taps of every home, brewery, restaurant and office with freshly brewed craft beer.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

