PicoBrew Surprises Pico U Kickstarter Backers with Steam Frothing Wand Stretch Goal

All Kickstarter Backers to Receive the New Attachment Free as a Reward if Campaign Surpasses $500,000

SEATTLE, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one week in to their latest successful Kickstarter campaign, PicoBrew announced a Steam Frothing Wand attachment for their Pico U Universal Brewing Appliance today. The attachment will allow users to make their favorite milk-based beverages with perfectly frothed milk.

PicoBrew surprised Kickstarter backers by announcing that everyone who has backed the campaign at $169USD or higher will receive the frothing wand for free as a thank you if the campaign funding surpasses $500,000. The campaign has raised more than $330,000 to date.

"We have the best Kickstarter community out there, so we're thrilled to announce our first surprise reward of the Pico U campaign today," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO of PicoBrew. "Pico U brings our company into the coffee and fusion beverage markets, and we know that some great drinks are incomplete without the perfect froth of milk on top. This new accessory will make it easy for anyone to craft coffeehouse-quality chai lattes, yerba mate lattes, hot chocolate, and more from the comfort of their own home."

The Steam Frothing Wand connects to the Pico U appliance and uses the built-in steam capability to create perfectly frothed milk in under a minute. Using a combination of steam and whisking capabilities, you can control the consistency of your foam to create dry or wet foam for your beverage of choice! The Steam Frothing Wand will retail for $19.99 when the products hit stores in early 2019.

The Pico U Kickstarter campaign was fully funded in under 90 minutes when it launched five days ago. Backers can secure their Pico U on Kickstarter starting at just $179USD before the campaign ends on June 20th.

To contribute to the Pico U Kickstarter campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/picobrew/pico-u-brew-everything

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both machines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

