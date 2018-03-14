PicoBrew Introduces "ZPaks," Craft Beer Recipe Packs for Higher-Volume Brewing

2 Days Remain in Record-Breaking PicoBrew Z Series Pre-Order Campaign with 50% Discounts

SEATTLE, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With just two days remaining in a record-breaking pre-order campaign that has raised more than $3.5 million to date, today PicoBrew introduced new "ZPak" 2.5 gallon craft beer recipe packs designed to be compatible with their new Z Series of brewing appliances. As a bonus promotion for those who pre-order a Z Series appliance through the end of this week, PicoBrew is offering a free limited-edition Stargazer IPA ZPak from award-winning partner brewery, Rooftop Brew Co.

ZPaks will allow Z Series owners to brew larger volumes of fresh beer recipes from some of their favorite craft breweries like Grossen Bart, Paradox, Rooftop, Stoup Brewing and more. Each ZPak will contain the fresh hops and grains needed to brew 2.5 gallons of beer; in total, the Z Series appliances can brew up to 10 gallons.

"The Z Series offers our customers the flexibility to brew either with loose hops and grains or using our popular PicoPak recipes, which brew 5 liters of beer or kombucha at a time—but with all that increased brew capacity, it would be a shame not to maximize it with larger recipe packs!" said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO of PicoBrew.

Modeled after the company's PicoPaks, the pre-made recipe packs used in the smaller volume Pico Pro and Pico Model C appliances, ZPaks are filled with fresh grains and hops to produce the highest-quality craft beers. PicoBrew's ZPak ingredients are simply loaded into the step filter compartment of a Z Series appliance, and then the Wi-Fi-connected machine downloads the proper recipe and begins brewing. As with the popular Pico, the brewer can customize ABV and IBUs to their liking before selecting "Brew" to start the approximately 3.5 hour brew cycle.

The Z Series is a modular brewing system, giving restaurants, bars, brewpubs, craft breweries and avid homebrewers the option to purchase modular units to increase their overall volume. ZPaks enable users to produce up to 10 gallons of a single beer, or 2.5 gallons each of 4 different beers by simply loading ZPaks and water and starting the brew cycle.

"Over time, my Zymatic has led me all over the beer world, through styles, ingredients, and eras," said Ron Zimmerman, James Beard award winner and proprietor of the Herbfarm. "But for all-out versatility, nothing beats the infinite grain bills, hop additions, and mash schedules of the Z."

"We plan on using the Z-series to test grain loads, run small fun test batches, and offer the world our beers on a brand new scale," said Walter Bourque, Head Brewer/Co-Founder, GrossenBart Brewery.

"I'm really looking forward to getting our Z and brewing up some juicy hop bombs to pair with our gourmet pizza," said Drew Carlson, Manager, Mercato Stellina in Bellevue WA.

ZPaks are expected to be priced between $30 and $40 depending on ingredients and will begin shipping this summer coincident with when the first Z Series appliances begin shipping. Only two days remain to pre-order a Z Series appliance for up to 50% off of the MSRP at www.picobrew.com/z.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

