PicoBrew Gives Homebrewers Global Reach

PicoBrew Network (PBN) Provides Platform for Homebrewers to Craft Beer and Profit

SEATTLE, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PicoBrew announced today its Homebrewer Series, an initiative aimed at helping homebrewers build their brands to a global scale by publishing their recipes to BrewMarketplace, PicoBrew's online beer distribution platform, and earning royalties each time they are sold.

"The PBN program together with PicoBrew's BrewMarketplace enable essentially an 'AppStore for Beer,'" explained Bill Mitchell, CEO, PicoBrew. Brewers develop recipes on Z Series devices using their own loose ingredients, then follow the PBN portal process to create and publish PicoPaks which other Pico and Z Series customers can brew. All PBN published brewers earn royalties on their BrewMarketplace sales and receive unique data insights on their customers.

The new "Homebrew Beers" store on BrewMarketplace is set to explode as more than 800 homebrewers have already joined the PBN with the intent to publish. Jim Chester, an early adopter of PicoBrew's Zymatic and KegSmarts, has seen tremendous success sharing his English IPA with beer fans in 17 countries. "The PicoPak Program allows me to share my beer globally while building my brand," Chester said. "The Zymatic is a time machine for learning, perfecting, and developing brewing dreams."

In celebration of Jim and countless other prolific homebrewers who have already signed on, as well as the ongoing success of the Z Series campaign, PicoBrew is teaming up with Jim to offer his PicoPak for free to anyone who orders a Z device now through Monday at midnight.

"We can't wait to see how customers of the new Z Series are going to use these innovative all-in-one beer creation and distribution machines to expand their businesses by publishing into this marketplace, and we look forward to meeting the pico-beer millionaire," said Mitchell.

The Z Series brewing appliances are now available for pre-order at www.picobrew.com/z and will begin shipping in July 2018.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

