Photos: The 2018 NYC Craft Beer Festival

The New York City Craft Beer Festival is always a massive event, and this year’s proved to be no exception. Held April 20 and 21, right as spring was beginning to spring, it served as an excellent showcase for breweries large and small to show off flagship beers as well as spring seasonals.

More than 75 craft breweries were represented, serving more than 150 beers and ciders total to hundreds of guests across three sessions; standouts included Captain Lawrence Orbital Tilt IPA, Avery’s Raspberry Sour and Tangerine Quad, Blue Point Prop Stopper Seaweed IPA, BrewDog’s Hazy Jane, Founders’ new PC Pils, Jack’s Abby Hoponius Union, Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine and Super Session #8, Pipeworks' Blood of the Union, and Zero Gravity’s Keller. There was also a large “VIP Loft” that allowed access to more than two dozen additional rare beers as well as a selection of craft spirits; highlights from the VIP Loft included Founders’ Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Boulevard’s Grand Cru, Evil Twin’s Bible Belt and just-released Rainbownade, Lagunitas Dark Swan, and Logsdon’s Peche ‘n Brett. There were plenty of local New York craft breweries represented, but it was also nice to see small-batch representatives from other cities including Chicago and Cleveland there. Food was also available for purchase from vendors including Mighty Quinn's Barbecue and Empire Oyster.

Below are some photos taken at the event, courtesy of a new Samsung Galaxy S9 that was loaned to the writer. If you consider yourself a beer geek, then you should definitely check out this event next year, as well as this ranking of the world’s 50 best beers.







Dan Myers



The "loaner" Samsung Galaxy S9 and tickets to the event were provided at no cost to the writer. Photos are unfiltered and not retouched in any way.