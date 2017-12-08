Phoenix Families in Need to Receive 32,000 Pounds of Food and Essentials Today from PepsiCo and Feed the Children

32,000 Pounds of Food and Essentials Will Be Distributed to 800 Families in Need

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Phoenix families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week, plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Pilgrims Rest, 1401 East Jefferson St., Phoenix.

Today's distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States and is the fifth annual event PepsiCo and Feed the Children have hosted in the Phoenix community, where more than 16 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. As the holiday season approaches, this event will allow families to reallocate their limited resources, rather than worry about where their next meals are coming from.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by Pilgrims Rest, a local nonprofit organization.

Each qualifying recipient family will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Disney books

Frito-Lay snacks

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Quaker Standard Oats

"We love being part of the Phoenix community and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also meet these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back," said Nick Burge, zone sales director, Phoenix zone, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "We are passionate about being involved with our community and taking initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2016, through its domestic and international programs, Feed the Children distributed 105 million pounds of food and essentials worldwide with a total value of $415 million, working with partner agencies to benefit 5.9 million people globally. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

