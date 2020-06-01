Phocus Introduces Cola Flavored Sparkling Water With Natural Caffeine

Clear, Calorie-Free, Naturally Caffeinated, Balanced With L-Theanine, and Available Nationwide, Phocus Cola Aims to Redefine the Sparkling Water Category

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to lead the functional sparkling water category, Clear/Cut Phocus™ (Phocus) is putting sugary soda on notice by taking over the only thing it had left - cola.

Phocus, the first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing natural caffeine from tea and the amino acid L-theanine, today announced the launch of its new Cola flavor, putting a guilt-free spin on an experience typically reserved for sugary sodas. The seventh flavor from the acclaimed sparkling water brand, Cola will join the current roster of Phocus offerings, including Peach, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, and Natural, and will be available nationwide.

"With Cola, we wanted to go back to why John Mittel and I launched Phocus in 2017 – to develop a cleaner alternative to sodas and energy drinks," said Phocus Co-Founder Tom O'Grady. "Phocus Cola really makes you rethink what it means to be a sparkling water versus a soda by deriving the classic cola flavor from natural extracts, but maintaining the Phocus commitment to natural caffeine, refined carbonation, and most importantly, no bad-for-you additives."

Phocus Cola is the cola product for the modern consumer – all the classic taste, without the problematic ingredients. For its latest innovation, Phocus has blended extracts of cinnamon, citrus, and vanilla, with notes of caramel to create the traditional cola sensation Americans have loved for decades. Like all other Phocus offerings, Cola contains no sugars, sweeteners, sodium, or calories. Instead, Phocus contains 75mg of natural caffeine from tea in each can, combined with the addition of the naturally occurring amino acid L-Theanine, for a smooth-release of energy.

Phocus retails for $19.99/12 pack of 11.5oz cans. Phocus Cola is available for immediate purchase via single order and monthly subscription service options online at www.DrinkPhocus.com as it rolls out to retail locations nationwide.

About Clear/Cut Phocus ™

Clear/Cut Phocus (Phocus) is the first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing caffeine from tea. Infused with the naturally occurring, mood boosting amino acid L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide an even, smooth release of energy. Phocus contains zero calories, sugars, sodium, or sweeteners, as part of its commitment to keeping drinkers fueled and focused with nothing bad so they can 'phocus' on the good. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach and Natural flavors. For more information, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

