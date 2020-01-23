Phivida's Wikala.com Signs on Third Party CBD Product Manufacturer Envy Hemp

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) (OTCPK: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is excited to announce that Envy Hemp has signed on to feature its products on the Phivida-owned Wikala.com ("Wikala"). Envy Hemp, a manufacturer of water-soluble CBD tinctures and capsules, is the most recent vendor to join Wikala.com, adding to the growing line up of third-party vendors on the CBD online marketplace.

Envy Hemp successfully signed up on December 16, 2019 and was approved the next day. Envy Hemp had their products online a day after on December 18, 2019 using Wikala's new self-sign up module launched by the platform in early December. The module offers vendors, like Envy Hemp, the ability to establish their storefronts and brands on the platform quickly and with ease and security.

"I really loved the organization and layout of the Wikala site. Many CBD marketplaces are cluttered with products, but Wikala is very user-friendly in comparison," said Kirby Drake, Executive Coordinator of Envy Hemp. "From a vendor's stand point, the back-end of the site is incredibly easy for sellers to upload their products and information."

With the streamlined sign-up process, third party vendors can join the platform and launch their products in a timely manner that is in compliance with CBD regulations. The platform gives Vendors the ability to onboard their products with very little assistance or support.

"We're thrilled to see vendors like Envy Hemp take advantage of how easy it is to set up their digital storefronts on Wikala.com," said David Moon, interim CEO of Phivida. "The technology is client friendly and responsive for both consumers and vendors, and we will continue to build the platform membership and expand our third-party product offerings in 2020."

Wikala aims to be a leading online marketplace for CBD products as it continues to partner with cannabis companies and third-party vendors. The focus is to have a wide selection of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD supplements and products represented on the platform.

Envy Hemp joins the other leading CBD brands already signed up with Wikala, including CBD FX, Gold Q, Love Life, Tree Of Life Botanicals, in addition to Phivida's own Oki and VIDA+ products. Third party vendors can sign on to the platform by creating a vendor account on the website.

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health.

Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and may include statements regarding Phivida's business, its objectives for its Wikala e-commerce platform, Phivida's expectations regarding the ease with which vendors will be able to use Wikala's technology, and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the CBD industry generally, as well as assumptions regarding the Company's Wikala platform and the opportunities of e-commerce generally. Since forward‑looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied due to a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to the following: delays, increased competition, changes in consumer demand and preferences, and legal and/or regulatory changes. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

