Phivida Holdings Inc. Comments on Recent Trading Activity

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") announces, in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) that there has been no material change or information to report that would account for recent trading activity in its shares. As a general policy, the Company does not publicly comment on unusual market activity, rumors or speculation in the marketplace. The Company regularly reviews strategic alternatives available to it and other means to enhance value for the Company and its stakeholders, and may engage in discussions with interested parties and stakeholders, including in respect of potential transactions. However, the Company has not entered into any agreement to effect any particular transaction or effect other material changes at this time, and there can be no assurance that any such discussions may result in any such agreement or change. The Company will inform the market as required and does not have any further comment at this time.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The Company infuses active hemp extract/CBD into a variety of premium beverages and personal care products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, with a focus on holistic health and wellness. Phivida's vision is to become the leader in whole-plant solutions by providing holistic remedies for a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, and guiding people toward a vibrant, healthy life. For more information, visit phivida.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions or negative variations thereof.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future, and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable by management at the time they were made. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

