Phivida Announces Engagement of Storyboard Communications as Part of New Investor Relations Initiative

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA - OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Storyboard Communications Corp. ("Storyboard"), a Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory platform serving companies across the North American markets.

"As the cannabis sector continues to evolve and mature, we believe that it is of the utmost importance to maintain strong, transparent, and consistent communications with investors," said David Moon, Interim CEO at Phivida. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Storyboard team to expand our corporate communication initiatives as we both share a similar vision for effective investor relations and stakeholder engagement."

Last quarter, Phivida achieved two important milestones. Wikala.com, the Phivida-owned CBD marketplace which provides consumers with a wide array of CBD products, officially went live in the United States. The Company also announced stellar results of Black Friday Week sales on Bloomgroove.com ("Bloomgroove"), an online platform for third-party cannabis accessory vendors.

Phivida and Storyboard will collaborate on future solutions designed to help drive valuation, deepen stakeholder engagement and increase the efficiency of the Company's IR program. Storyboard will help Phivida in continuously updating and maintaining critical content to keep investors informed with the results of ongoing initiatives and the performance of Phivida's various products and platforms.

At the time of this agreement, Storyboard, or any of its executives, has no ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Phivida or its securities.

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health.

Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

About Storyboard Communications

Storyboard provides high-quality investor relations and communications services for companies in all sectors using a unique approach through an innovative methodology, enhanced by data analytics technology. Storyboard is comprised of a team of dynamic individuals with a passion for investor relations and corporate communications who bring years of experience, fresh ideas, and pride to their work to help companies share their story in the most effective way possible.

For further information visit www.storyboardcommunications.com

