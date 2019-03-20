Phivida and Green Glass Global Announce U.S. Partnership with Oki Beverage Line

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, CA, March 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company"), today has entered into a strategic partnership with Green Glass Global, a leading beverage brokerage firm specializing in on premise national accounts for the specialty drinks sector. The partnership will focus on placing Phivida's Oki beverages in premium hospitality outlets across the U.S.

"We are really excited to partner with Green Glass Global to represent our Oki beverage brand nationally in the on-premise channel," said Doug Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer at Phivida. "The on-premise channel represents a significant strategic opportunity for us to gain listings in the very best restaurants, hotels, gyms, cafes and bars in the country – all areas that are great opportunities to build trial and awareness for our Oki brand. Bob McLachlan and his team are some of the best in the business in this channel, and we are excited to be working with them in this exciting new category."

Green Glass Global is a beverage brokerage house that represents various well-known wine, spirit and specialty beverage brands in the U.S. The company's growing sales team provides national representation for its clients. Collectively, the team has more than 250 years of beverage sales experience, with well-established relationships with top multi-unit accounts, both small and large, throughout the United States.

"We have an incredibly diverse and talented collection of brokers on this team and we could not be more excited to represent Oki and help expose this extraordinary brand to some of the most important buyers in country," Said Bob McLachlan, National Sales Lead at Green Glass Global.

From national restaurant and hotel chains to cruise lines, drug stores, health clubs and military, the beverage team of Green Glass Global possess strong relationships that will open doors and leverage opportunities.

For more information on Phivida products, please visit www.feelOki.com and www.hempvidaplus.com

ABOUT GREEN GLASS GLOBAL

Founded in January 2018 by two industry veterans Ben Salisbury and Bob McLachlan, Green Glass Global is a "modern" beverage broker model. Their fast-growing team leverages long-standing relationships with major accounts across all channels of trade to build high quality distribution for their clients. For more information, visit www.greenglassglobal.com

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

