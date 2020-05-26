Pharmactive: Carob Extract Shows Weight Management, Syndrome X Benefits

Ancient biblical fruit helps attenuate cardiometabolic alterations in metabolic syndrome

MADRID, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., launches CSAT+®, a unique, bioactive blend of carob bean extracts with a synergetic effect. Two animal studies, one published last April, have demonstrated positive metabolic effects from supplementation with the novel, patent-pending carob fruit ingredient.

Metabolic Syndrome (MetS), sometimes called Syndrome X, Insulin Resistance, or pre-diabetes, is a group of interrelated conditions that include imbalances in blood sugar, insulin, and blood pressure and accompanies high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, and obesity. It often leads to a cluster of disease states, including type 2 diabetes, liver disease, angina, cardiovascular disease, and other cardiometabolic disorders.

Not all weight management solutions are equal

Carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.) is an ancient pod fruit grown throughout the Mediterranean and is mentioned often in the Bible. It is rich in soluble fibers, such as galactomannan, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), as well as antioxidant compounds known as polyphenols. CSAT+ is able to aid in limiting excessive calorie consumption, reduce unhealthy eating habits, and prolonging the feeling of satiety.

"CSAT+ is not just a satiating ingredient," says Julia Díaz Sáez, Head of Marketing for Pharmactive. "This all-natural, ingredient is a complex of extracts from carob seeds and pods and is shown to help consumers achieve weight management goals and mitigate symptoms of Metabolic Syndrome."

Watch the video here.

In the most recent study, published in the scientific journal Antioxidants April, 2020, and conducted by María de la Fuente-Fernández, et alia of the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain, the researchers analyzed the effects of a complex extract of whole carob fruit (CSAT+) on the cardiometabolic alterations associated with MetS in mice.[1]

Lowering insulin resistance

Results of this study indicated an array of beneficial effects that included reduced blood glucose; lowered insulin resistance; and improved circulating levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL)/cholesterol (LDL-c), and the inflammatory marker known as interleukin-6 (IL-6). Also, analysis of the adipose tissue and skeletal muscle showed that CSAT+ prevented MetS-induced insulin resistance, reduced pro-inflammatory markers, and improved levels of antioxidant markers.

Helping prevent MetS-induced hypertension

The supplementation with CSAT+ also appeared to prevent MetS-induced hypertension while attenuating endothelial dysfunction and increasing vascular sensitivity to insulin. In the heart tissues, the CSAT+ group exhibited reduced muscle cell death and prevented decrease in cardiac contractility as associated with a lower expression of pro-inflammatory and oxidative free radical markers in the both the heart and the aorta.

Previous studies revealed that CSAT+ can act as a natural support for weight management via a combination of satiating effects and improvement of several metabolic parameters. This is due to carob's rich content of soluble fibers such as galactomannan, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), as well as antioxidant compounds known as polyphenols.

Pharmactive's CSAT+ is double standardized to ≥36% galactomannan, to ≥2% FOS and 1% polyphenols, allowing it to perform as a significant natural agent for addressing the needs derived from overweight or obesity, with high-quality standards.

These and other studies support CSAT+'s multitarget action and synergic effect on the disorders related to metabolic alterations by helping to regulate blood glucose levels and improve lipid metabolism. Its capacity to control blood glucose also contributes to its ability to help control appetite. "A minimum daily dosage of 300mg of CSAT+ is recommended for weight control, while 1000mg per day is indicated for maximum efficacy," explains Diaz. "We fully control the supply chain from local farms to supplement to final products, ensuring full food traceability and safety."

Pharmactive derives CSAT+ from regionally grown, non-GMO carob that is processed in a state-of-the-art facility, using no chemicals or solvents. It is certified kosher and halal and can be used in powdered mixes, solid foods, food supplements (such as bars), or liquid foods (for example, juices or shakes). While soluble at lower concentrations, concentrations of 10% or higher allow it to form a palatable gel, making it suitable for energy gel supplements favored by consumers active in sports and athletics. For professional athletes, the ingredient also holds doping-free certification.

CSAT+ represents an excellent option for weight management products, as a multitarget product or an ideal complement for people with special diets for weight loss and to help balance their metabolism. It was also a finalist for the NutraIngredients Awards Europe for the Weight Management category.

About Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., is a privately-owned company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a team of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough solution for the traditional Mediterranean plant saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.

