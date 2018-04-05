Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters

The bold new fruit flavor offers consumers a refreshing, sugar-free option just in time for spring

STAMFORD, Conn., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water introduces a new product to its expanding selection of flavored carbonated mineral waters: Perrier® Peach. The bold and mouthwatering peach-flavored beverage is sugar-free with zero calories and zero sweeteners, presenting a delicious alternative to soft drinks and other sugary beverages.

Perrier Peach is the latest addition to the growing range of Perrier flavor offerings, which currently includes Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon, L'Orange and Pink Grapefruit flavors, in addition to unflavored Original. With invigorating bubbles, natural flavors and naturally occurring minerals for taste, Perrier Peach is a wonderful choice to add a twist to your morning or afternoon refresher and is the perfect addition to your favorite mocktails or cocktails. All of Perrier's flavored carbonated mineral waters are sugar-free and zero-calorie, using natural flavors.

"After introducing Strawberry and Watermelon flavors last year, we're thrilled to continue to expand our flavor portfolio with the introduction of Perrier Peach," said Grant McKenzie, VP & General Manager International Brands. "Perrier is proud to be a leader in providing a full range of healthy hydration options that are a great source of refreshment throughout the day."

Perrier Peach is available in 8.45 fl oz slim cans and 16.9 fl oz PET bottles, ideal for on-the-go consumption. Fridge packs (SRP: $6.95 for ten 8.45 fl oz slim cans) are available at select retailers nationwide and for home and office delivery through ReadyRefresh.com in select markets.

For more information on Perrier Peach and where to purchase, visit: https://www.perrier.com/us/flavors.

About Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water

First bottled in the South of France in 1863, Perrier® is regarded as the number one carbonated mineral water and recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. With its low mineral content and bubbles, Perrier carbonated mineral water is perfect on its own, with a slice of citrus, or mixed with juices or spirits. Perrier also offers a tempting selection of sugar-free and calorie-free carbonated mineral water with natural flavors including Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon, L'Orange and Pink Grapefruit.

SOURCE Perrier