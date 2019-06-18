Perrier® Enters the Inspiring World of DABSMYLA with an Extraordinary Artist Collaboration

The brand celebrates the return of its Perrier ARTXTRA initiative with plans to unveil new artist-designed packaging at upcoming Beyond The Streets exhibition



STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water announced the return of Perrier ARTXTRA TM – an arts initiative focused on supporting the contemporary artist community – with the launch of a year-long collaboration with renowned visual artists DABSMYLA. As the official ARTXTRA partners, DABSMYLA will reimagine Perrier's iconic look with a vibrant new design for the brand's next line of limited-edition packaging.

Originally from Australia, DABSMYLA are a Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife artist team known for creating immersive environments that enhance the sense of intrigue and grandeur contained inside paintings, mixed media and sculpture.

"For over 150 years, Perrier® has built its iconic brand through bold, creative collaborations with some of the world's most dynamic and influential artists and designers," said Cathy Gallo, Senior Manager, Perrier. "We're thrilled to continue this legacy with the reintroduction of our Perrier ARTXTRATM program and partnership with extraordinary artist duo DABSMYLA."

DABSMYLA's limited-edition Perrier packaging will make its official debut at New York's Beyond The Streets, the world's largest exhibition of street art and graffiti, opening to the public on June 21. Perrier will be supporting a DABSMYLA installation on display at the Beyond The Streets exhibition. In addition, a DABSMYLA-inspired Perrier art bar will serve refreshing Perrier and host special events throughout the summer.

"For us, one of the most exciting things about art is that it can be enjoyed in such unexpected places, so we were really inspired to bring our unique style to our limited-edition Perrier packaging design," said Darren and Emmelene Mate (DABSMYLA). "There's always been this fascinating intersection between fine art and product design, and we were so honored to continue this tradition and be the latest in a long line of artists that have collaborated with Perrier®."

Beyond The Streets was conceived by graffiti historian Roger Gastman and launched in Los Angeles in 2018. This year's exhibition will take place in New York, opening to the public on June 21 at 25 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn and will feature original work from over 150 artists all in immersive installations. Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

Following the summer launch of Perrier ARTXTRATM, Perrier will co-host events with DABSMYLA in Los Angeles and Miami and the limited-edition packaging will be available for purchase starting in December 2019. For additional details on the Perrier ARTXTRATM and DABSMYLA partnership, visit Perrier.com/us/artxtra and follow along on social by following @PerrierUSA on Instagram and Twitter.

About Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water

For over a century Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most famous and distinguished artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Bernard Villemot. First bottled in the South of France in 1863, Perrier® is regarded as the first carbonated mineral water and recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. With its low mineral content and big bubbles, Perrier carbonated mineral water is perfect on its own, with a slice of citrus, or mixed with spirits. Perrier also offers a tempting selection of tasty mineral waters with natural flavors including Lemon, Lime, L'Orange, Peach, Pink Grapefruit, Strawberry, Watermelon and Cucumber with a hint of Lime, all which have 0 calories and 0 sweeteners.

