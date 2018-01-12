Pernod Ricard USA Names Jonas Tahlin CMO Spirits USA & CEO Absolut Elyx USA

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA today announced that Jonas Tåhlin CEO, Absolut Elyx, is appointed Chief Marketing Officer Spirits USA & Chief Executive Officer Absolut Elyx USA. He will remain a member of the North American Pernod Ricard executive team, reporting to Paul Duffy, Chairman and CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonas into this important position. Jonas has been a key member of the Pernod Ricard USA team over the past 10 years and has extensive knowledge of the Pernod Ricard Group and Brand Companies. His experience, coupled with his expertise and familiarity of the US market, makes him the perfect candidate to lead spirits marketing at Pernod Ricard USA," said Paul Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard USA.

Added Tåhlin, "I am delighted to take on this new challenge while retaining my US based responsibilities and commitment to driving continued success for Absolut Elyx which remains a top strategic priority."

Since joining Pernod Ricard 10 years ago, Jonas has expanded key brands, built extensive knowledge of the Pernod Ricard portfolio, and has developed a deep understanding of the US market and its consumers. Jonas assumed the role of CEO of Absolut Elyx in 2014 and was named to the Pernod Ricard USA Executive Committee in 2016.

Jonas earned a Master of Science degree in Marketing from the Stockholm School of Economics. He began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he held various marketing positions until joining The Absolut Company in 2006 as the Head of Western Europe. In 2008, after Absolut became part of Pernod Ricard, he served as Regional Vice President, Americas and subsequently Vice President, Marketing, Vodkas at Pernod Ricard USA. In July 2010, he became Vice President, Brand Development and then Vice President, Global Marketing at The Absolut Company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pernod-ricard-usa-names-jonas-tahlin-cmo-spirits-usa--ceo-absolut-elyx-usa-300582037.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA