Pernod Ricard USA Mixes Up a New Drink -- A Cocktail Without Straw or Stirrer

The premium spirits and wine company kicks off new year with ban on plastic straws and stirrers in its business

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA has a new cocktail on its menu – drinks without straws or stirrers. Pernod Ricard is joining the growing movement among consumers to say no to straws by banning non-biodegradable plastic straws and stirrers in all parts of its business, knowing that a small step when done together can have a big impact. As part of a Pernod Ricard global initiative, Pernod Ricard USA has established a policy to no longer purchase plastic straws, deplete the company's current supply, and encourage its business partners to look at similar opportunities. The commitment builds on a change made during the busy holiday celebration season.

Plastic straws and stirrers have been an iconic part of a drink for decades, and the reinvigorated popularity of cocktails has resulted in an explosion of global straw use. However, a straw – which is only used for 20 minutes, on average – can take more than 200 years to break down and often does not fully disintegrate.

"We believe small acts have a big impact. We want to break the association that a cocktail needs a straw or stirrer to be complete – and we think mixologists would agree. As a leading spirits company in the United States and the largest subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard Group, we are concerned about the pressing plastics waste challenge and are committed to doing our part in eliminating it while driving a positive business impact," said Amandine Robin, Senior Vice President of Communications & CSR at Pernod Ricard USA. "We're asking consumers to join us by doing their part and choose to opt out of straws when responsibly enjoying beverages."

"The history of Pernod Ricard and our values are intrinsically linked to social responsibility and care – it is a part of us. The creation of the Paul Ricard Oceanography Institute more than 50 years is a concrete example. In the United States, we use 500 million straws a day – enough plastic to circle the earth more than two and a half times, and more than eight million tons of plastic are sent to the ocean every year, including straws. We understand that non-biodegradable plastic is having a detrimental impact on the environment and oceans, and it's crucial we play our role in being part of the solution," said Vanessa Wright, recently appointed Group Vice President of Sustainability & Responsibility.

Pernod Ricard's environmental goals are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and its 2020 Roadmap includes an ambitious goal to reduce waste to landfills from 913 tons today to 0 by 2020.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, , Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

