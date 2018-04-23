Pernod Ricard USA & LOLIWARE Create Sustainable Cocktails With The Straw Of The Future

One of the leading wine and spirits companies is collaborating with an innovative women-founded and led startup to reimagine cocktail consumption.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Pernod Ricard USA announced its commitment to eliminate single-use, nonbiodegradable straws and stirrers from the beverage business. To further complement this effort, the company is collaborating with award-winning industrial designers and LOLIWARE co-founders, Chelsea Briganti and Leigh Ann Tucker, to reimagine the cocktail consumption experience.

Founded in 2014, LOLIWARE is the world's first edible bioplastics company dedicated to replacing plastic with hypercompostable, edible materials derived from seaweed. The company's mission is to innovate products that are 'designed to disappear'. The co-founders commented, "Our world needs a radically new approach to our daily consumption of single-use plastics which too often go to landfill. Our solutions transform disposables into 'plant fuel' through composting, or 'human fuel' through consumption."

LOLIWARE recently launched LOLISTRAW, a hypercompostable fully edible straw to help replace the millions of straws and stirrers used in the United States, and around the world, everyday. A plastic straw which is only used on average for 20 minutes can take more than 200 years to break down into smaller pieces and often does not fully disintegrate.

"We are excited to see where the relationship takes us," noted John Tran, Director of Sustainability & Responsibility at Pernod Ricard USA. "Plastic straws can have a large environmental impact to marine life and oceans. Eliminating our use is only half the battle; offering alternatives that reimagine how straws are made, used, and converted to energy is the next step for genuine transformational change! Supporting LOLIWARE is part of our commitment to a low-carbon, circular economy."

Pernod Ricard USA's 2020 Roadmap initiative also focuses on eliminating all operational waste by 2020 and encouraging consumers to share waste best practices. LOLISTRAW contributes to this objective as the straws can simply be consumed or composted at the end of their use.

LOLIWARE has been featured in numerous publications, including Entrepreneur Magazine, WIRED, Popular Science, NYT, National Geographic, Wall Street Journal, FastCo., & Oprah. In 2015, LOLIWARE appeared on ABC's Emmy Award-winning television show Shark Tank and successfully raised capital from Mark Cuban. That same year, TIME magazine nominated the company's edible cup as one of the best scientific inventions of the year. To support the company's launch of LOLISTRAW, pre-order the straw of the future on Indiegogo: bit.ly/eatyourstraw

Pernod Ricard USA is the premiere spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

Visit us at http://www.pernod-ricard-usa.com/, or follow us on Instagram @pernodricardcorporate or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pernod-ricard/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pernod-ricard-usa--loliware-create-sustainable-cocktails-with-the-straw-of-the-future-300634160.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA