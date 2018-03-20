Pernod Ricard and JetSmarter Announce One-Of-A-Kind Partnership

Pernod Ricard To Offer an Elite Experience as the Official Spirits Provider for JetSmarter

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard, the leading luxury global wine and spirits company, and JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, announced today that Pernod Ricard will become JetSmarter's official spirits partner. The partnership will provide JetSmarter members with unique experiences in collaboration with Pernod Ricard, elevating each moment of their luxury travel itinerary.

"Cultivating unique consumer experiences has always been a top priority for Pernod Ricard," said Jonas Tåhlin, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard. "We know that travel is more than just about getting passengers from point A to point B; every touchpoint can be elevated and we're excited for this synergistic opportunity to do just that for the JetSmarter audience." Tåhlin continued, "This partnership will afford the JetSmarter community the chance to explore the brands within Pernod Ricard's Prestige portfolio in an unexpected way."

Known as the worldwide leader in luxury private air travel, JetSmarter provides its members with one-of-a-kind experiences both in the sky and on the ground. As the brand's official spirits partner, Pernod Ricard will create monthly in-flight activations and events for members, influencers and other VIPs surrounding hot, cultural current events.

Sergey Petrossov, JetSmarter's Founder and CEO, noted, "One of our goals for 2018 is to continue to enhance our membership experience by aligning with new strategic partners, such as Pernod Ricard. We pride ourselves on providing our members with the utmost premium experiences, and Pernod Ricard's portfolio of products caters to the exquisite tastes of JetSmarter members."

Pernod Ricard's Prestige spirits, wines and champagne brands will be featured on JetSmarter in-flight menus, member lounges at their private jet airports and throughout various custom experiences. The JetSmarter member journey will begin with a champagne greeting in their lounges and continue with fully curated, in-flight educational tastings that will take place in-flight. As a Pernod Ricard partner, JetSmarter members will have direct access to custom gifting capabilities of Pernod Ricard brands through ReserveBar.com/JetSmarter. Pernod Ricard will design private tours that won't be available to the public, at their renowned wineries and distilleries. These exclusive experiences will be tailored specifically for JetSmarter members to gain a deep knowledge of the brand's library of high-end wine and spirits by exploring the origin and unique distillation process, firsthand.

JetSmarter's mobile app, which is integral to the member experience, will provide notifications alerting clients of convivial Pernod Ricard activation moments, prestige product offerings, and more.

Upcoming experiences for JetSmarter members include the Perrier-Jouët Tennis Experience during the Miami Open, March 19 – April 1, 2018. Perrier-Jouët will host an in-flight tasting experience for guests to enjoy Belle Epoque Cuvees at a mile high, and while on the ground, members will attend a private clinic with tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Additionally, member experiences will be hosted during Coachella, April 13 – 22, 2018, as well as in celebration of the GGG Fight Experience this May 2018.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard is the world's co-leader in the creation and distribution of distilled spirits, wines and champagnes. The group's selection of Prestige brands includes Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, Royal Salute® Blended Scotch whisky, Martell® Cognac, Absolut Elyx® Vodka, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Regal® Scotch Whisky, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Avión® Tequila and Monkey 47® Gin.

Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About JetSmarter

Yesterday's flyers settled for expensive brokers, inefficient jet cards, and crowded airport terminals. JetSmarter created a fresh alternative by introducing the sharing economy to private aviation. We give members the flexibility to create flights on their own time or find seats on flights created by fellow members – all with the year-round reliability, efficiency, and service that are synonymous with flying private. Our 14,000+ global member community includes leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture, as well as savvy travelers who refuse to settle. JetSmarter has essentially redefined the entire industry with one, clear mission: to reimagine aviation as it was meant to be.

JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. For more information, visit jetsmarter.com

