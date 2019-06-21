Perfect Hydration Scores MVP Julian Edelman

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julian Edelman is MVP of more than The Big Game, now he's also part of the Perfect Hydration alkaline water team. The Wide Receiver has officially partnered with Perfect Hydration, embodying the healthy, active lifestyle the brand represents. With Edelman, Perfect Hydration plans to promote its proprietary blend of minerals and electrolytes among those looking to explore the world, accomplish greatness and live balanced lives.

"Perfect Hydration is more than water, it's supercharged, 9-times filtered, and enhanced alkaline water that promotes a balanced lifestyle; and Julian Edelman is more than a Wide Receiver, he is the epitome of hard-work, perseverance and positivity," said Armen Soghomonian Executive Vice President of Perfect Hydration. "Julian Edelman is the perfect partner for our brand as we hope to encourage people to be their best hydrated selves."

Perfect Hydration is made up of 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process and using electrolyte minerals including potassium carbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate, which help direct water (nutrients) to the areas of the body where it's needed most. Perfect Hydration also proves to be much less acidic than most bottled water, so you can enjoy a light and refreshing taste while Perfect Hydration helps to restore and rebalance the body's optimum balance.

"When it comes to my training and living the life of a professional athlete, hydration is something that I take very seriously," says Edelman. "Perfect Hydration is a quality beverage backed with a message that is meaningful and effective. I can't wait to work with a brand that I truly believe in."

Terms of the deal have not yet been announced.

For more information visit http://perfect-hydration.com/ or visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-hydration-scores-mvp-julian-edelman-300872535.html

SOURCE Perfect Hydration