PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Vivek Sankaran, President and Chief Operating Officer, Frito-Lay North America, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Events and Presentations."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

