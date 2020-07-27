PepsiCo partners with Microsoft for new era of operational agility and product innovation amid rising consumer demand

Five-year partnership will accelerate PepsiCo's ability to meet the rising demand for its food and beverages and drive new innovations across its operations and consumer experiences

PURCHASE, N.Y. and REDMOND, Wash., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo Inc. and Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced a five-year partnership that establishes Microsoft as a preferred cloud provider to accelerate PepsiCo's infrastructure, ERP, and data estate consolidation and modernization.

As part of the agreement, PepsiCo will roll out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to all of its 270,000 employees worldwide. In addition, Microsoft Azure will provide PepsiCo with greater agility and the ability to derive new insights from its data estate to fuel product innovations, customer intimacy and sustainability goals.

"As a global leader in convenient food and beverages, our commitment to the timely delivery of PepsiCo products has never been more important," said PepsiCo CIO, Seth Cohen. "Through our partnership with Microsoft, we aim to improve service delivery capabilities to meet rising demand for essential goods while driving new innovations to make our operations and workforce stronger and more resilient for the future."

"Our partnership with PepsiCo applies Azure and AI capabilities to the ever-changing supply chain and retail landscape in new and exciting ways. By migrating PepsiCo's global data estate and SAP landscapes to Azure, we'll be able to help PepsiCo drive efficiencies from farmer to consumer," said Deb Cupp, Microsoft CVP Enterprise Commercial Business. "We're also pleased to deliver Microsoft 365 to PepsiCo's associates worldwide as part of this partnership. Mobile communication and collaboration for PepsiCo's workforce will be one of the keys to realizing the value Microsoft brings."

This partnership is expected to fuel PepsiCo's operational goals and aggressive innovation plans by leveraging agile cloud capabilities while providing Microsoft the opportunity to expand its relationship with a leading global provider of consumer-packaged goods.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

PepsiCo Cautionary Statement

Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "aim," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "will," or similar statements or variations of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in any such forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the spread of COVID-19; future demand for PepsiCo's products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; PepsiCo's ability to implement shared services or utilize information technology systems and networks effectively; and other factors that may adversely affect the price of PepsiCo's publicly traded securities and financial performance. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

