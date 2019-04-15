PepsiCo Kicks-Off Fifth Anniversary "Rolling Remembrance" Relay to Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

9,000+ mile relay across the U.S. honors those who are no longer with us by giving to those they left behind



SEATTLE, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In remembrance of military members who have lost their lives while serving the United States, and in honor of the surviving families, PepsiCo today celebrated the launch of the fifth annual "Rolling Remembrance" relay to help spread awareness for Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (Fallen Patriots).

After its first stop in Seattle, this year's "Rolling Remembrance" relay will journey more than 9,000 miles throughout the United States and will conclude at the PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) office in White Plains, N.Y. Thursday, May 23, ahead of Memorial Day. Using normal business routes, U.S. Military Veteran company drivers will pass off an American flag, which was originally flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom 2012, to one another at more than 50 different relay points. This year's drivers include:

AJ Heath, a U.S. Army veteran and mother of two from Lancaster, Texas , who this week will drive the flag from Seattle to Mt. Angel, Ore.

, who this week will drive the flag from to Dennis Ashmore , a U.S. Army veteran who will drive the flag from Riverside to San Bernardino, Calif. later this month

, a U.S. Army veteran who will drive the flag from to later this month Calvin Herron, Sr. a U.S. Navy veteran who will drive the flag from Jacksonville, Fla. to Columbia, S.C. next month

a U.S. Navy veteran who will drive the flag from to next month Rick Sheriff , a U.S. Marine veteran who will drive the flag from Ohio to Michigan next month

Existing programs designed to provide education assistance for the children of deceased veterans do not cover the full cost of college and, many surviving families struggle to make ends meet as 63 percent of surviving spouses make less than $50,000 per year. Through scholarships and educational counseling, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has helped to bridge the $32,000 gap between government assistance programs and the cost of a four-year degree that scholars face. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation believes that investing in the education of Gold Star children is one of the best ways we can honor those who died defending our country.

"We are so proud to be kicking off the fifth year of Rolling Remembrance, during which PepsiCo is able to recognize the sacrifices of veterans and their families and contribute to a cause we believe in deeply," said Jim Farrell, Senior Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "It is an honor to also have the ability to involve our own employees who have served their country, whether it's by giving them the opportunity to drive a leg of the trip or organizing events along the route."

As the flag moves from region to region, drivers and representatives will show their support locally by cheering on the drivers and taking photos to share on social media using #RollingRemembrance. Local communities can also show their financial support for Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation by visiting http://www.fallenpatriots.org/rr.

"PepsiCo's generosity and caring has provided over 140 years of college for children whose parents made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. "Rolling Remembrance is a crucial reminder to the families we serve that their fellow Americans will never forget their sacrifice. We are honored to partner with PepsiCo and very grateful for their efforts."

To date, "Rolling Remembrance" has raised more than $860,000 in donations for Fallen Patriots, with more than $500,000 coming from last year's campaign. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation continues to identify and support the 20,000 Gold Star children who have been left behind by troops killed in the line of duty during the past 35 years.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Fallen Patriots honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $29 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,417 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Nearly 20,000 children from across America will need future assistance.

Help today by visiting fallenpatriots.org/rr.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

