PepsiCo Goes Beyond the Bottle with New, Mobile-Enabled Hydration Platform

The new hydration platform addresses consumer demands for smarter and more sustainable on-the-go beverage options



PURCHASE, N.Y., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built to reflect how people drink water today, the new hydration platform from PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is a connected ecosystem that responds to the rise in consumption of low-and-no-sugar drinks as well as heightened focus on plastic's effect on the environment. As part of PepsiCo's Beyond the Bottle efforts, the new system makes it easier for people to stay hydrated with great-tasting beverages, digitally track their hydration, and help meet the growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.

Following PepsiCo's recent acquisition of SodaStream, the platform is the next step along PepsiCo's Beyond the Bottle journey, which encompasses ways to deliver beverages without single-use plastic bottles. As the Beyond the Bottle strategy evolves, consumers can expect to see more PepsiCo beverage options delivered without single-use plastic bottles.

The hydration platform is made up of three components: a beautifully designed hydration dispenser, a companion, user-friendly smartphone app, and a personalized QR code sticker for reusable bottles that allows consumers to be effortlessly recognized by the dispenser. Reflecting how people now utilize technology and apps to track and personalize every element of their day, this ecosystem also allows users to set their own daily hydration goals and automatically tracks their way to meeting them. Additionally, it tracks their environmental impact with a unique count of plastic bottles saved with each pour as well as over time saves unique preferences (like favorite flavors and carbonation levels) for future use.

"This new hydration platform is an exciting step in the PepsiCo Beyond the Bottle innovation pipeline," said Jim Andrew, EVP SodaStream and Beyond the Bottle Ventures. "This platform is a great example of how we are evolving our portfolio to provide more sustainable options for consumers to get personalized, great-tasting beverages."

The experience with the hydration ecosystem is completely customizable and offers a variety of great tasting zero-calorie flavor, carbonation, and temperature options that can be customized for every pour. Everyone can create their preferred drink and save their favorites in the mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, for seamless future pours. Additionally, all water is nano-filtered to guarantee clean water every time. How refreshing is that?

"This new platform addresses a number of trends we're seeing resonate with consumers, including increasing concern for the environment and preference for refillable bottles, as well as desire for choice and personalization whenever possible," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Foodservice. "Now, whether they're at home, work, or on-the-go, we've given people a way to make more sustainable choices throughout their day and achieve their personal hydration goals."

This year, PepsiCo will launch the platform at select workplaces, universities, and hospitality partners where there is the greatest desire to access still and carbonated water and both sustainable and customizable drink options, with additional locations to follow in the near future.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

