PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter (ending March 24) financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by posting the results on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors. The results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

PepsiCo will issue an advisory release on April 26 over a news wire service to announce that the results have been posted and are available on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors. The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 7:45 a.m. EDT that morning. The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com/investors under "Events and Presentations."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-first-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-300614193.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.