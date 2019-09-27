PepsiCo and Feed the Children Bring Food, Daily Essentials to 800 Baltimore Families

Families in the Baltimore-area to Receive Enough Food, Daily Essentials to Supplement Meals for a Week



BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the past 10 years, PepsiCo and Feed the Children have helped feed more than 88,000 families across the United States. This year, the partnership returns to serve in the Baltimore area. Families pre-identified by the Salvation Army will receive enough food and essentials to supplement meals for a week.

The event kicks off Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. EDT at M&T Bank Stadium, Lot O, 701 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, Md. Volunteers from Frito-Lay, Pepsi, the Salvation Army and Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during the event.

"At PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, giving back to the community is top priority and we are excited to bring our long-standing partnership with Feed the Children to the city of Baltimore for the second year in a row, where two out of 10 families live beneath the poverty line1," said Chanel Thomas, senior account manager, Baltimore zone, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "We want to thank the city of Baltimore, Salvation Army and Feed the Children for helping us in the fight to defeat hunger in Maryland and across the U.S."

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry in a land where there is plenty of food," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "Thanks to our generous partner PepsiCo, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they do not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

Participants at today's event will receive:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10-pound box of personal-care items, like shampoo, deodorant, lotion

One box of AVON products

Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

1http://www.city-data.com/poverty/poverty-Baltimore-Maryland.html

