Pepsi Teams up with Local Communities to Spotlight Frontline Workers in New "Stronger Together" Campaign

Alonzo Mourning, DJ Irie, Cam Reddish, Dwayne Haskins, Jaren Jackson Jr., regional restaurant, retail and hospital partners join Pepsi in bringing smiles to the nation's heroesStronger Together is a new campaign that celebrates our frontline essential workers with free meals and beverages and a chance to win $1,000 care packages

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every town, community and neighborhood has people who regularly go above and beyond to help their community. Now more than ever, these heroes are showing up and playing a critical role on the frontlines of COVID-19; from working longer shifts at the hospital to servicing communities at supermarkets, delivering meals and packages and everything in between. Every day Americans are showing the world what it means to be a hero. So, today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) South Division is kicking off "Stronger Together," a local campaign that brings smiles to our healthcare and other essential workers. The program will shine a spotlight on local heroes, sharing their stories to inspire others, and reward them for all they do while providing much-needed smiles during this unprecedented time.

"Every day we see incredible acts of service and kindness across America to people who need it the most, and for Pepsi, these acts serve as a reminder that we can all do something to help," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP, Marketing, South Division, PBNA. "We want to make sure that the impact these heroes are having on their communities do not go unnoticed. Together with our restaurant, hospital, retail and media partners, we want to give them something to smile about and reward them for their heroics by highlighting their stories. That's what our 'Stronger Together' program is all about."

To kick off the "Stronger Together" platform and celebrate Nurses' Appreciation Day, Pepsi visited four different hospitals and universities across the Southeast, including Orlando, Florida, the home of PBNA South Division, Washington D.C. and Maryland. In Orlando, the brand was joined by local partners, including the Orlando Magic, to help distribute food to nurses and other essential workers at AdventHealth. This marks the first of a half-dozen stops across the country to help our most vulnerable communities by bringing moments of much needed relief, with the show of support coming to Washington D.C., Tampa, Knoxville, Miami, Memphis, Atlanta in the coming weeks.

"Nurses are the lifeline of our mission to care for our community in body, mind and spirit – and there has never been a more important time to provide that care," said David Collis, president of the AdventHealth Central Florida Foundation. "The outpouring of support from both the business community and the public has been overwhelming. We thank Pepsi for recognizing these true heroes."

In addition to showing up in local hospitals to provide moments of relief and enjoyment to healthcare workers, PBNA South Division needs help finding stories of frontline workers and can't do it without you. Starting on May 11, you can help us nominate these local heroes and read more about the amazing work Americans are doing everywhere, by visiting www.PepsiStrongerTogether.com and show some love to our heroes. Some of these stories will be featured in :30 spots, on nationally syndicated platforms including such as iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show and The Breakfast Club. Select nominees will receive $1,000 care packages from PBNA South Division. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #PepsiStrongerTogether.

