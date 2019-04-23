Pepsi® Splashes into Spring with Three New Flavors Made with a Splash of Real Fruit Juice

New Fun and Fruity Flavors, Pepsi® Berry, Pepsi® Mango and Pepsi® Lime Deliver a Deliciously Unique and Refreshing Cola Experience



PURCHASE, N.Y., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi is springing into warmer weather this season by introducing three new flavors: Pepsi Berry, Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Mango. The new flavors mark the first time Pepsi has added a splash of real fruit juice to its cola, creating a bolder flavor experience that will bring a fruity delight to your day.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8479053-pepsi-introduces-three-new-flavors-spring/

"We are really excited to release these three new flavors, as they provide our fans with a flavorful new cola experience that combines the delicious flavor of an ice-cold Pepsi with a splash of real fruit juice," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing. "This unique twist on cola creates an unbelievably delightful taste profile that is unparalleled in the marketplace, creating a refreshing way for people to cool off in the warm weather."

Each of the three new additions offer fans a unique, individual flavor profile, ensuring there's something for everyone. Every refreshing sip of Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Berry and Pepsi Lime is unique and enhanced by a splash of real fruit juice, giving fans a delicious twist on the signature Pepsi taste.

All three new flavors are now available in twelve-ounce cans in twelve packs at national retailers until June 14, 2019. Following, fans will be able to find the three new flavors in twelve-ounce sleek cans in eight packs at their local Walmart and Target. Pepsi's three new flavors join the brand's existing flavor portfolio of Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Vanilla, both of which will also receive a packaging refresh in line with the three new flavor launches.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsi-splashes-into-spring-with-three-new-flavors-made-with-a-splash-of-real-fruit-juice-300836360.html

SOURCE PepsiCo