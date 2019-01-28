Pepsi Sets Record Straight On Viral Question - "Is Pepsi OK?" - With Epic Super Bowl LIII Campaign

Pepsi proves it's "More Than OK" with star-studded TV ad featuring Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon360-degree campaign features Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show and lead-in; Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year announcement; local Atlanta activation, consumer giveaways and moreTravis Scott to headline livestreamed "Planet Pepsi" Super Bowl Party on Feb. 1

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi is no stranger to the Super Bowl and this year, the brand is using the world's biggest stage to answer the question "Is Pepsi OK?," showing the world – and the internet – once and for all that Pepsi is so much "more than OK!"

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8479054-new-pepsico-commercials-launch/

The brand's highly anticipated in-game advertisement, "More Than OK," stars Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winner Steve Carell, Grammy Award-nominated artist Cardi B and Grammy Award-winner Lil Jon. It takes on a humorous and playful approach to directly address the exchange people have often been asked by restaurant wait staff when ordering a certain cola – "Is Pepsi OK?" instead. Viewers quickly learn that when it comes to Pepsi, it is so much "more than OK!" Pepsi's "More Than OK" conversation will come to life in a number of engaging ways across social media throughout the week and in local Pepsi pours in Atlanta, so fans can proudly share their Pepsi pride.

View teasers and extended content for the ad here and here (Steve Carell), here (Cardi B) and here (Lil Jon).

View the full :30 in-game ad here, as well as an extended :60 version here.

"Every day, there are millions of people who enjoy Pepsi – people who love this brand – yet they continue to be asked 'Is Pepsi OK?,'" said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "We felt that it was time to address this question head-on, by celebrating our fans, our valued restaurant partners, and our core consumers by unapologetically letting everyone know that Pepsi is way more than OK. With the help of a star-studded lineup, we're taking this concept, and playfully flipping it on its head to show the world how refreshing, exhilarating, and downright awesome a delicious ice-cold Pepsi truly is."

As a long-time sponsor of the Super Bowl, Pepsi knows what it means to celebrate the biggest moment in sports and music by bringing impactful and dynamic experiences to the fans. This year in Atlanta, Pepsi will be painting the town "blue" with bold outdoor advertising, custom packages, epic celebrations and a number of other surprises. In addition, Pepsi will once again present the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show and the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner – all while providing a number of ways for consumers to get involved and participate in this year's big game.

Here's what else Pepsi has planned for Super Bowl LIII:

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show and :10 lead-in: As previously announced, Pepsi will once again present the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show featuring three-time Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5, Grammy Award-nominated rapper Travis Scott, and Atlanta native Big Boi. This year's show brings together the broadest range of musical genres ever seen on the Super Bowl stage.

2019 marks the brand's seventh year as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 17th year as the "Official Soft Drink of the NFL."

In the 10 seconds before the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, Pepsi will share an unforgettable lead-in to kick off the performance.

"Planet Pepsi" Super Bowl Party: On Friday, Feb. 1, a once iconic Atlanta venue will turn into "Planet Pepsi" – an immersive, one-of-a-kind party that will feature a performance by Travis Scott and friends. The show will be livestreamed online via iHeartMedia for fans to participate across the country. At the big, bold and blue "Planet Pepsi," the brand will create the ultimate atmosphere for fans attending the concert, including multi-sensory experiences, projection mapping and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award: On Thursday, Jan. 31, Pepsi will award the annual fan-selected Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. This year's finalists are Saquon Barkley (running back), Nick Chubb (running back), Darius Leonard (linebacker), Phillip Lindsay (running back) and Baker Mayfield (quarterback). The winner will be awarded at Pepsi's Rookie Brunch Party, which will feature a trophy presentation by ESPN's Sam Ponder and country music duo LOCASH, a DJ set by Grammy Award-winner Lil Jon and a performance by Pepsi's Sound Drop artist Bryce Vine.

Limited-Edition Football-Shaped Pepsi Cans: Pepsi has created a small batch of limited-edition, football-shaped and heavily textured Pepsi NFL Football Cans to celebrate Super Bowl LIII. Pepsi will surprise and delight fans through its social media channels, awarding these completely unique collectible cans to the most passionate Pepsi fans the week leading up to the big game. Fans can also find commemorative Pepsi Super Bowl LIII cans in local Atlanta retailers.

Pepsi Paints Atlanta Blue: Pepsi has painted Atlanta blue, with over 350 pieces of outdoor advertising across the city, celebrating the brands arrival as the official soft drink of Super Bowl LIII. Fans and locals alike will see proud Pepsi blue messaging blanketing stores, on billboards, on recycling bins, at train stations, and even projection mapped on hotels and at and around the stadium. Pepsi pour restaurant locations all around town have been outfitted to wear their "blue" and are offering a number of special promotions and giveaway opportunities for consumers, including giving away Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show sideline passes and game tickets.

Join the #PepsiMoreThanOk and #PepsiHalftime conversations across social on Twitter (@Pepsi), Instagram (@Pepsi) and Facebook, and visit YouTube.com/Pepsi to check out the latest TV ads, exclusive content and more.

