Pepsi Machine Found in a Canadian Potato Field

Canadian police have located the owner of a Pepsi vending machine that was mysteriously left in a potato field in September. According to authorities, the soda dispenser was stolen from a business in nearby Grand Falls, New Brunswick, just over the border from northeastern Maine. No word on how or why the 700-pound machine made it into the field, but naturally, Twitter had a field day – pun definitely intended – with the oddball incident.
“This is soda pressing to hear,” Jeremy Boucher punned.
“How in the heck did it get there lol?” @mini_bubbly asked.
Erik Mark Do shared a GIF with subtitles that read: “I’m not saying it was the aliens… But it was the aliens.”
Some speculated that the burglar was none other than Saint Nick himself.
“We all know Santa drinks @CocaCola,” Andrew Pepper said. Andy Bowers complemented the implication by sharing a photo of a guilty polar bear in the back of a police cruiser.
Others were inspired to take a deeper look at their own mistakes.
“Look, given some of the questionable decisions I’ve made during the holidays over the years, I can’t possibly judge this Pepsi machine,” Jason Karsh admitted.
And Taylor Mann might’ve just been hungry: “Is this some sort of post-modern art commentary on the relationship between potato product (fries, chips, etc.) and soft drinks? Was I helpful?”
Apparently potato fields aren’t the only place one finds unconventional items. For ultimate aerial abnormalities, here are the 20 weirdest things found by airport security.
