Pepsi Machine Found in a Canadian Potato Field

The machine’s owner has since been located
Canadian police have located the owner of a Pepsi vending machine that was mysteriously left in a potato field in September. According to authorities, the soda dispenser was stolen from a business in nearby Grand Falls, New Brunswick, just over the border from northeastern Maine. No word on how or why the 700-pound machine made it into the field, but naturally, Twitter had a field day – pun definitely intended – with the oddball incident.

“This is soda pressing to hear,” Jeremy Boucher punned.

“How in the heck did it get there lol?” @mini_bubbly asked.

Erik Mark Do shared a GIF with subtitles that read:  “I’m not saying it was the aliens… But it was the aliens.”

Some speculated that the burglar was none other than Saint Nick himself.

“We all know Santa drinks @CocaCola,” Andrew Pepper said. Andy Bowers complemented the implication by sharing a photo of a guilty polar bear in the back of a police cruiser.

Others were inspired to take a deeper look at their own mistakes.

“Look, given some of the questionable decisions I’ve made during the holidays over the years, I can’t possibly judge this Pepsi machine,” Jason Karsh admitted.

And Taylor Mann might’ve just been hungry: “Is this some sort of post-modern art commentary on the relationship between potato product (fries, chips, etc.) and soft drinks? Was I helpful?”

Apparently potato fields aren’t the only place one finds unconventional items. For ultimate aerial abnormalities, here are the 20 weirdest things found by airport security.

Coke Versus Pepsi: Taste-Testing the Brands
