Pepsi®, Giants and Jets are "Going Live in New York" this Season for Fans at Home

Each week, prizes will drop live every game day to give NY football fans the chance to win epic swag for the ultimate at-home football watching experience.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one unapologetically loves their hometown or their football teams more than New Yorkers do. Although this NFL season is going to look different, passionate and resilient Giants and Jets fans alike will undoubtedly represent their teams proudly from home. To ensure the legendary electric atmosphere of MetLife Stadium lives on at home, the teams are coming together and teaming up with Pepsi to help give fans the ultimate New York game day experience all season long.

Today, Pepsi announced their 'Going Live in New York' campaign with a digital short featuring fan-favorite Jets Legend Nick Mangold. The content kicks off a larger consumer sweeps where, each week, prizes will drop live every game day on the Brand's official fan-portal MadeForNYFootballWatching.com ; NY fans will have the chance to enter and win merch that will elevate their home watching experience like a new flat screen TV, Bluetooth soundbar, team-branded recliner, and more. And, two lucky fans will get a chance to win the grand prize including tickets and unique experience at the Jets' or Giants' 2021 regular season home opener at MetLife Stadium.

"Nothing brings me more excitement than showing up to our house on game day and feeling our Jets' fans support," says legendary Jets' player Nick Mangold. "Even though this is going to be a different season, I'm so honored to team up with Pepsi and bring our deserving fans some excitement on game day."

"Giants' fans are truly one-of-a-kind and being able to be a part of this family is an incredible honor," says Giants' running back Saquon Barkley. "I am so pumped that Pepsi is bringing some epic prizes to our fans so they can celebrate the season as it should be, enjoying each game day to the fullest."

"New Yorkers' are as tough as they come and the last few months have been anything but normal for them," says Rich Funaoka, Director of Brand Marketing, PepsiCo North Division. "So, for the upcoming NFL season, our team at Pepsi wanted to help bring Giants and Jets fans not only some normalcy but the game day excitement they deserve."

Pepsi is thrilled to partner with the Jets and Giants and help fans enjoy the ultimate game day experience. In addition to the 'Going Live in New York' campaign, the unique fan-portal, which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will hold downloadable content like Zoom backgrounds, stickers for your IG and Snap content, and local team-specific food and beverage recipes to enjoy throughout this season! Fans can also look out for limited time branded Jets and Giants 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

