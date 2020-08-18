Pepsi Celebrates NFL Fans Around the Country Who are "Made for Football Watching" in New Campaign

National TV Ads, Digital Extensions and more Hero the Elite Football...Watcher

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is much uncertainty in the world of sports right now, one thing is certain: elite football fans will be watching this season, as passionately as ever. The truth is, fewer than 1 percent of 1 percent of 1 percent of people will ever play professional football. But while we're used to talking about athletes' elite performance on the field, nobody talks about what it takes to be an elite football watcher - the speed and precision it takes to make nachos and grab an ice cold Pepsi during a commercial break or the explosive power needed to leap off the couch to celebrate a TD.

These elite football watchers exist all across the U.S. - in fact, 95% of NFL fans watch games on TV1. This is the inspiration for the new 2020 Pepsi football campaign - "Made for Football Watching," a robust campaign across TV, digital and retail connecting Pepsi with the millions whose passion for football runs deep, but doesn't cross onto the gridiron.

"Pepsi has always been an endemic part of the football viewing experience - whether it's in a stadium or on your couch. While things may look different this year, fans still share an unapologetic passion for the sport of football through the at-home viewing occasion," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing at Pepsi. "While everyone may not have the athleticism of an elite athlete on the field, we all are made for football...watching. We believe the Sunday ritual of watching football at-home is definitely something worth celebrating."

TV Advertisements: Pepsi is rolling out multiple national tv spots, debuting today and primed to start running throughout NFL Week 1 games. Inspired by popular athletic apparel and athlete-focused TV spots, "Player" and "One Day" pull the rug out from the viewer to hero the average NFL superfan, enjoying a Sunday in front of the TV with an ice cold Pepsi in hand. The third spot, "Backyard," will premiere timed to NFL kickoff.

