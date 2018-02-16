Penske Truck Rental Named a Supplier of the Year by Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales and Services

READING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Rental was named "Supply Tower Supplier of the Year" by Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales and Services LLC (CCBSS). Penske was presented with the award during the recent CCBSS Annual Supplier Summit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"It's an honor to be recognized by a customer for our efforts. The award is a testament to our dedicated associates who support CCBSS," said Art Vallely, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Penske. "We are proud to be a supplier for CCBSS and we look forward to supporting their fleet needs for years to come."

Penske is the primary truck rental provider throughout the Coca-Cola Bottler System. Providing nationwide rental support from tractors to straight trucks and trailers, Penske Truck Rental enables U.S. Coca-Cola bottlers to achieve business continuity and insure fulfillment of their distribution obligations.

The award recognizes the best seven suppliers among all 1,000 commercial categories, who provide products and services to the Coca-Cola System in North America. Penske was selected based on a variety of factors including its ability to be responsive and flexible as well as providing consistent quality service levels.

With one of the newest and among the largest rental truck fleets, Penske Truck Rental provides businesses with sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, trailers and more. Penske rents the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including: Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International and Volvo. Penske also offers do-it-yourself movers well-maintained rental trucks as well as moving equipment, packing supplies, and accessories. Penske Truck Rental is one of the premier commercial truck rental providers operating a fleet of more than 67,000 rental units. Call 1-800-PENSKE-1 to rent a commercial truck. Penske Truck Rental is a unit of Penske Truck Leasing.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 266,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

About Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales and Services

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales and Services (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by 65+ U.S. independent Coca-Cola Bottlers. We support operations for our bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System. Since 2003, CCBSS has provided a single voice for the North American Coca-Cola system to customers and suppliers through our CBS and Procurement divisions. Together with our partners and stakeholders, we leverage the size and scale of the Coca-Cola System to drive maximum value and win as a system every day. Visit http://www.ccbss.com to learn more.

