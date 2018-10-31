Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Releases Combined Annual Report/Retail Year in Review

Comprehensive report details agency operations and sales

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today released its Fiscal Year 2017-18 Annual Report, which, for the first time, incorporates retail sales trends in a single, comprehensive publication detailing agency operations, popular products, and financial results.

The annual report, in its sixth year, details the agency's financials and provides insight into functions including store operations, licensing, marketing and merchandising, supply chain, wholesale operations, information technology, alcohol education, and personnel. The document is filled with statistics and descriptions intended to shed light on how the agency works and where the money it generates goes.

This year's annual report also includes information previously detailed in a separate publication, the Retail Year in Review. It showcases sales by product category, individual products, counties, e-commerce, stores, and sales periods.

Highlights of the 2017-18 Annual Report include:

A one-page summary showing distribution of PLCB funds to various recipients. For example, more than $749.6 million was returned to the Pennsylvania General Fund and state and local government beneficiaries in fiscal year 2017-18.

A summary of store operations, including store branding efforts and celebrity events.

A breakdown of the 76,000 license and permit applications processed and more than 8,200 investigations completed, as well as a breakout of licenses by county.

A summary of Bureau of Alcohol Education efforts to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking.

Sales information and trends by product and category, including top-selling spirits and wines by county.

Store-by-store sales and an expanded section on sales of Pennsylvania-made wines and spirits.

Allegheny, Philadelphia, and Montgomery counties accounted for more than a third of the state's total wine and spirits sales.

To save on costs, a limited number of copies of the report is printed. This report is available at www.lcb.pa.gov.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

