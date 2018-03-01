Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to Participate in 2018 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show

Fine Wine & Good Spirits to host celebrity appearances, tastings at onsite store

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) invites Pennsylvanians to experience an outstanding selection of wines and spirits during the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's annual flower show from March 3 through 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

This year's event, the "Wonders of Water," will celebrate the beauty and life-sustaining interplay of horticulture and water, and showcase America's leading floral and garden designers in what promises to be a truly exceptional show.

On opening weekend, legendary singer-songwriter and front man of The Miracles, Smokey Robinson, will welcome fans and autograph pre-purchased bottles of Smokey Robinson Cabernet Sauvignon and Riesling from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 3, and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 4. Both wines are made with California grapes and are released by Pittsburgh's Engine House 25 Wines.

Throughout the flower show, Broker's Gin Co-Founder and Managing Director Martin Dawson will serve as honorary barman at the Broker's Gin table. Guests will have an opportunity to talk with Dawson and ask questions about his classic English gin, a 200-year-old recipe made from English wheat and flavored with 10 aromatic botanicals.

From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4, Irish Whiskey fans can learn about and taste The Quiet Man Irish with its co-founder, Michael Morris.

Limestone Branch Distillery's Steve Beam, of the legendary Beam lineage, will talk about his whiskeys, offer a tasting, and sign pre-purchased bottles from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 8, and Friday, March 9.

"King of Moonshine" Tim Smith will offer samples of his Climax Moonshine and sign pre-purchased bottles for flower show attendees on Friday, March 9, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday, March 10, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Tim is a third-generation moonshiner whose Climax Moonshine debuted in 2013. He proudly makes his family's secret recipe in his hometown of Climax, Va.

Also on Friday, March 9, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and Saturday, March 10, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, nationally recognized chef, restaurateur, and Bravo TV "Top Chef®" finalist Fabio Viviani will perform live cooking demonstrations, sample and discuss his Fabio Viviani Wine Collection, and sign pre-purchased bottles.

The PLCB will feature more than 120 wines and spirits from around the world through tastings – available to show guests age 21 and older – from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM daily from Saturday, March 3, through Saturday, March 10, and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 11.

For added convenience, an onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will be open from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily from Saturday, March 3, through Saturday, March 10, and from noon to 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 11. The store will be in the Grand Hall, adjacent to the tasting area.

Proceeds from the flower show support the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and its community outreach programs. For show tickets and more event information, visit www.theflowershow.com.

