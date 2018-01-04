Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to Participate in 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Bureau of Alcohol Education will distribute materials, talk with show attendees

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will have a presence at one of the biggest events in the commonwealth and the largest indoor agricultural event in the country – the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

From Saturday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 13, the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education will staff a booth in the Main Hall (where the famous butter sculpture is featured) of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The PLCB booth will be staffed from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Saturday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 12. On Saturday, Jan. 13, the PLCB booth will be staffed from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The booth will feature educational materials for parents and educators, along with coloring pages and posters for children.

Reducing and preventing dangerous and underage use of alcohol is an integral part of the PLCB's mission. The PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education partners with schools, community groups, licensees, and others to educate consumers about responsible and moderate alcohol consumption. Alcohol education programs include a poster contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a free annual alcohol education conference, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials, training and technical assistance for organizations working to address issues related to irresponsible consumption, and Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) training for licensed establishments.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

