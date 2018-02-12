Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Opens Entry for Rare Bourbons, Rye Whiskey in Limited-Release Lotteries

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Entry is now open for the first four Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Limited-Release Lotteries of 2018, which provide the opportunity to purchase three different, highly sought-after bourbons and a rye whiskey. A total of 665 bottles will be offered for sale through the lotteries.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 11:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 17, to opt in to one or all of four separate lotteries, which feature the following products:

Lottery One features 12 bottles (nine for individual consumers, three for licensees) of Booker's Kentucky Straight Rye, a straight rye whiskey aged for 13 years and bottled at barrel proof, 136 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $599.99.

Lottery Two features 101 bottles (76 for individual consumers, 25 for licensees) of Four Roses Limited Edition 2017. The 2017 edition is a blend of 15-, 13- and 12-year-old bourbons bottled at a 108-proof barrel strength. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $124.99.

Lottery Three features 120 bottles (90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees) of Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey 11th Edition, a 11 year old bourbon at 122 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $139.99.

Lottery Four features 432 bottles (324 for individual consumers, 108 for licensees) of Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This single-barrel whiskey is bottled at 90 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $37.99.

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries must be registered customers at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com with billing information on file. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Lottery participants may opt in to one, several or all lotteries. Purchase is limited to one bottle per household, per lottery.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she has read and understands these terms and conditions.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store address at registration. Any registrant with a billing address that can't be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.

To opt in to one or more of these lotteries, visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which can be found under the "Events" tab.

