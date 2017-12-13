Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to Host Emmy-Winning, Oscar®- and Grammy-Nominated Actor/Writer/Musician Dan Aykroyd at Crystal Head Vodka Bottle Signing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will host award-winning actor/writer/blues musician Dan Aykroyd on Friday, Dec. 15, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store at 180 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia. Aykroyd will meet with fans and sign purchased bottles of his Crystal Head Vodka.

Since he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1975, Aykroyd has written or starred in more than 100 television shows and films, including the original "Ghostbusters," "Coneheads," "Trading Places," and "Spies Like Us." He earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for "Driving Miss Daisy," and was nominated for a Grammy Award for his triple-platinum album "Briefcase Full of Blues." Aykroyd's love of blues is well-known; he is one of the original "Blues Brothers" and co-founded the House of Blues, a chain of live music concert venue/restaurants across the country. As "Elwood Blues," Aykroyd hosts the long-running "House of Blues Radio Hour," which is syndicated on 180 radio stations through the United Stations Radio Networks.

In 2005, Aykroyd both was granted the rights to distribute Patron Spirits throughout Canada and entered the wine business in Canada.

The success of Patron in Canada prompted him to enter the U.S. marketplace in December 2008 with his distinctive Crystal Head Vodka, which is produced in Newfoundland, Canada, and sold worldwide. Highest quality peaches-and-cream corn is distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit and blended with Newfoundland's pristine water. The ultra-premium vodka is filtered through Herkimer diamonds and contains no additives. The glass bottle was designed by renowned artist John Alexander and is crafted by leading glass manufacturers in Europe. Crystal Head won the Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Gold Medal for Excellent Taste at PRODEXPO in Moscow, Russia.

Complimentary in-store tastings of select Crystal Head Vodka products will be available in conjunction with the bottle signing for customers 21 years of age and older:

Crystal Head Vodka (750mL) – $49.99

Crystal Head Vodka Aurora (750mL) – $59.99

Crystal Head Vodka (1.75L) – $79.99

WHAT: Dan Aykroyd to sign bottles of Crystal Head Vodka

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 15, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store, 180 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Please note Aykroyd will sign only one additional item per person, outside of pre-purchased bottles of Crystal Head Vodka.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heidi Geist, 717.783.8864

EDITOR'S NOTE: In-store media access will be limited to pre-authorized credentialed media and professional photographers. Media interested in covering this event must contact Heidi Geist in advance.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-to-host-emmy-winning-oscar--and-grammy-nominated-actorwritermusician-dan-aykroyd-at-crystal-head-vodka-bottle-signing-in-philadelphia-300570796.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board