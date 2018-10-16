Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Holds Annual Alcohol Education Conference on Prevention of Underage and Dangerous Drinking

PLCB to sponsor International Town & Gown Association conference in State College

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today held its annual alcohol education conference, hosting educators and law enforcement personnel who discussed strategies to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking.

At the start of the conference, PLCB Member Mike Negra presented a check for $15,000, on behalf of the PLCB and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), to representatives from the borough of State College to help fund the 2019 International Town & Gown Association's City and University Relations Conference, which will be held in State College.

"As a Centre County resident, I'm keenly aware of how Penn State and State College collaborate and work together to address the impacts of alcohol on their communities," said Negra. "Next year's conference is an exciting opportunity for Pennsylvania to lead a national conversation among higher education and government officials to explore strengthening town-gown partnerships."

Drawing about 250 participants, the PLCB conference held Tuesday included an enforcement track and a collegiate track and featured sessions addressing fake ID detection and enforcement, underage and high-risk drinking in off-campus neighborhoods, effective allocation of enforcement resources, engaging fraternities and sororities in peer-led health promotion initiatives, enforcing alcohol-related offenses and the PLCB's award-winning resident assistant training program.

The free conference is hosted by the PLCB through a grant from NABCA.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of avenues, including a poster contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a free annual alcohol educational conference, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials, and training and technical assistance for organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption. The PLCB also provides millions of dollars in alcohol education grants to communities, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-holds-annual-alcohol-education-conference-on-prevention-of-underage-and-dangerous-drinking-300732002.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board